The Boston Celtics are coming off a historic season. At 64-18, they posted the best record in the NBA . That included an astounding 37-4 home record.

The Celtics posted an offensive rating of 123.2, which is the highest single-season mark in NBA history. Their defensive rating of 111.6 was the third-highest in the league.

Yes, the roster is headlined by two superstar wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown , but the Celtics' depth makes them truly great. Kristaps Porzingis , Derrick White , and Jrue Holiday are complementary players, who are stars within their roles.

The Celtics will have to start the season without Porzingis. In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, he suffered a torn medial retinaculum. He had to undergo surgery and will be sidelined "well into the start of next season", per ESPN's Tim Bontempts.

Earlier this month, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens gave an update on the situation to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

"He's in Latvia. He's starting to do more and more and more. He was in a boot for a while there, but every indication is he's progressing well and he's on the right timeline. But it's going to be a while."

Fresh off the title, how will the Celtics fare this season? Here are three bold predictions.

1 Lonnie Walker IV will make the roster

The veteran guard was an underrated exhibit 10 signing

The Celtics made an underrated move on Wednesday, signing 25-year-old guard Lonnie Walker IV to an exhibit 10 deal. An exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum deal that is not guaranteed. It is usually used to fill out rosters for training camp.

However, Walker is not your average training camp addition. The 2018 first-round pick played in 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season. The 6-foot-4 guard has always been an exceptional athlete, but he also made a career-high 1.8 threes per game last season at an impressive 38.4 percent clip.

Furthermore, the Nets were actually 2.9 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass; that ranked in the 68th percentile in the NBA.

The Celtics actually had interest in acquiring him prior to the trade deadline, per Yahoo's Jake Fischer.

"Boston was one of the contenders that called Brooklyn about Lonnie Walker at February's trade deadline. Seems like a good outcome for both sides at this juncture of the offseason."

Therefore, the front office valued him enough to potentially give up an asset for him six months ago. That speaks to how the organization views him. Now, they were fortunate enough to land him on a non-guaranteed contract.

If Walker performs well in training camp, he should earn a roster spot.

2 Jaylen Brown will be an All-NBA selection

Brown will garner more respect this season

Brown was a second-team All-NBA selection 2023. It was the first All-NBA selection of his career. He averaged a career-high 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Last season, Brown was excellent, once again, but his basic statistics took a slight dip, sharing the basketball with Porzingis and Holiday. He averaged 23.0 points and 5.5 rebounds. Despite the Celtics' success, he did not receive enough votes to make an All-NBA team.

With Porzingis injured, look for Brown's statistics to see a slight boost. Porzingis is a big offensive presence, averaging 20.1 points per game last season.

Last season, Brown averaged 25.0 points and 6.4 rebounds without Porzingis, compared to 22.3 points and 5.2 rebounds with Porzingis.

Throughout his career, Brown has been criminally underrated, playing alongside Tatum and other well-known players. However, public perception of him may be beginning to change. He was the best player on the team during their playoff run.

Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown - 2024 Playoff Stats Category Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown PTS 25.0 23.9 FG% 42.7% 51.6 3PT% 28.3% 32.7

During the NBA Finals, Brown earned Finals MVP honors.

This season, Brown's name should carry more weight with award voters. As a result, I expect him to make his second career All-NBA team.

3 Celtics will be the No. 1 seed again

The Celtics will be back on top of the Eastern Conference

As I previously mentioned, the Celtics did not only earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season; they dominated their competition on both sides of the ball.

Their 64-18 record was a full 14 games ahead of the second-place New York Knicks . It will be hard for any team to close that gap in 2024-25.

Yes, they will begin the season without Porzingis, but they still managed to post a 21-4 record without him last season.

Other contenders in the East reloaded their roster during the offseason. The Knicks traded for two-way wing Mikal Bridges, and the Philadelphia 76ers signed nine-time All-Star forward Paul George to a four-year max contract.

Will that be enough to topple the Celtics in the regular season? I don't believe so.

Bridges is an impactful player, who proved his value with the Phoenix Suns . However, the Brooklyn Nets were actually 0.1 points worse per 100 possessions with him on the court last season, per Cleaning the Glass. He will, of course, make the Knicks better, but expectations should not be overblown for him individually.

The Sixers have a wealth of talent on paper, but both Joel Embiid and George have extensive injury histories. Furthermore, they finished as the No. 7 seed last season. So, projecting a leap to the top spot seems overly optimistic.

The biggest contender is the Milwaukee Bucks . Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are elite players, and in year two, they should have better chemistry.

Nevertheless, the Celtics should be penciled into the No. 1 seed, once again.

