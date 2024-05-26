Highlights Al Horford's expanded three-point shooting has made him a key perimeter threat for the Celtics, helping them overcome deficits productively.

His remarkable playoff experience was highlighted in a record-breaking game, positioning the Celtics for a potential sweep in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics look to capitalize on their 3-0 series lead against the Pacers, while Indiana hopes to fight back and force a Game 5 comeback.

Three-point shooting has been a specialty of Al Horford's game since he added it to his offensive arsenal in 2015.

It allowed him to become a perimeter threat to his team's benefit, elevating him to the level of a player who can contribute in any way possible.

For the Boston Celtics, this has expanded even further. About to turn 38 next month, he has been reliable from beyond the arc since his arrival to Beantown in 2017 and his return in 2021, shooting a career-high 39.4 percent from downtown on 3.8 attempts per game.

What he hasn't done in his career was make seven three-pointers in a game. That was the case, until Saturday night arrived.

Horford's Huge Game 3 Performance

Made career-high seven triples

Horford played a monumental role in helping the Celtics complete a rally down 18 points and clinch a 114-111 victory to go up 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

With 35 minutes of playing time, Horford finished with 23 points, five rebounds, and three blocks on 8-of-14 shooting from the field. All but two of his shots came from beyond the arc, making seven triples with each one proving to be just as important as the previous one as the Celtics made the comeback.

His seventh and last three-pointer of the night saw a brilliant connection between him and Jayson Tatum. Tatum drove to the paint and, with Indiana players getting ready to contest a potential shot from him, made a spectacular behind-the-back pass to a wide open Horford at the left corner as he knocked down the triple with ease.

By game's end, it turned out that Horford had entered the NBA record books once again. Not only did he make seven three-pointers for the first time in his career, he also made NBA history by becoming the oldest player ever to make that many shots from downtown in a game, per Celtics reporter Taylor Snow.

Horford's tremendous playoff experience turned out to be the main thing that stood out to Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, as well as another accurate descriptor of Horford's mentality.

“Poise. Like I said, I felt like even when it wasn’t going well for us, which we have to expect at times, we just have to stay right there…Al’s poise and leadership, and I think everybody showed that as well,” – Joe Mazzulla

What's Next For Celtics-Pacers

Celtics Look To Sweep; Pacers Hope To Force Game 5

Now with a 3-0 series lead, the Celtics are on the verge of completing the sweep to advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. They seek their first championship since 2008 and 18th in franchise history.

Indiana, with Tyrese Haliburton's status in doubt due to hamstring issues, will have to do everything possible to fight back from a 3-0 deficit that has been impossible for NBA teams to come back from.

They can begin the comeback by winning Game 4 against the Celtics, taking place on May 27 at 8 p.m. EST.