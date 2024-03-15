Highlights Al Horford set the record as the oldest player with 5+ threes and 3+ steals in an NBA game.

Celtics secure playoff spot with win; aim to lock in the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Boston's trio of Horford, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen combined for 87 points, overshadowing the Suns' star trio; Celtics hit 25 threes.

It's not every day that an NBA player over the age of 35 gets to make history, breaking a record that would be otherwise difficult to accomplish at virtually any age.

Thursday night turned out to be that day for Boston Celtics big man Al Horford, who joined a class all by himself in the team's 127-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.

Al Horford's Strong Night En Route to Victory vs. Suns

Celtics big man posts a 24-3-3-3 stat line in 33 minutes of action

At the age of 37 and having star teammates by his side in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Horford does not need to post big numbers night in and night out, as he can focus on being the team's defensive anchor. This stands true whether the veteran starts or comes off the bench.

Thursday night, however, with starting center Kristaps Porzingis out due to a hamstring strain, Horford turned back the clock.

Horford finished the night with a stellar stat line against the Suns, scoring a season-high 24 points, with three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block. He was also astounding with his shooting ability, making 8-of-14 attempts from the field and 6-of-10 from beyond the arc.

This performance, particularly the six three-pointers and three steals, confirmed Horford as the oldest player in league history to record a stat line of that caliber. According to StatMuse, he is the oldest to have five or more triples and three or more steals in a game since steals became an official stat in the 1973-74 season.

Horford's six three-pointers helped contribute to a night where the Celtics just simply lit it up from downtown. They made 25 of their 50 three-point attempts, tying their season-high, as Phoenix was unable to stop them on the perimeter.

Brown and Tatum also made sure to assist their veteran teammate with plenty of scoring production. Brown dominated with 37 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals on 14-of-23 shooting from the field including five triples, torching his matchups whether it was inside the paint or from outside.

As for Tatum, he had a well-rounded display with 26 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 10-of-18 shooting overall and 4-of-8 from long range.

The trio wound up combining for 87 points, nullifying the Suns' star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, who totaled 65 points. This made the biggest difference on offense, as Phoenix's struggles defending Boston from three-point range ultimately decided the game in the end.

Impact of Celtics' Victory Over Suns

Boston secured a playoff spot with the win; aims to lock up the top seed in the Eastern Conference

The win ultimately secured a playoff berth for the Celtics, making them the first team in the league to do so this season. They now set their eyes on locking up the top spot in the Eastern Conference, so they can have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.

Boston improved to an NBA-best 52-14 on the season and 10-2 in the second game of back-to-backs. They are 9.5 games ahead of No. 2 seed the Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 3 Cleveland Cavaliers by 10 games.

Rolling with four straight wins, Boston will have a few days to rest before their Sunday matchup against the Washington Wizards.