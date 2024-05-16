Highlights Al Horford's vintage performance helped the Boston Celtics clinch the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 22-15-5 stat line.

Horford set an NBA playoff record as the oldest player with 15+ pts, 10+ reb, and 5+ 3-pointers.

The Celtics, led by Horford, await the winner of the Knicks-Pacers series in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Turning back the clock is always a great moment for veterans in the NBA, especially when it comes during a series-clinching game.

This was certainly the case for Boston Celtics big man Al Horford, who, at the age of 37, put together a vintage display to help the Celtics take down the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 in Game 5 to win the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third consecutive year. Not only did he do this, he also etched himself into the NBA record books with tonight's performance at his age.

Horford's Historic Night

Posted a 22-15-5 Stat Line In Game 5

About to turn 38 in June, Horford continues to age like fine wine for the Celtics, constantly playing his role at such a high level whether he's starting or coming off the bench,

In Game 5, he simply asserted himself against the Cavaliers defense, putting up a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds to go along with five assists, three blocks, and a steal on 8-of-15 shooting from the field.

This was a strong performance from Horford, especially taking into account his cold shooting streak from deep in Games 3 and 4 where he went 0-of-10 from beyond the arc. He bounced back by converting six of his 13 three-point attempts, causing plenty of trouble for Cleveland's perimeter defense.

His performance also cemented him in the record books. According to StatMuse, he became the oldest player in NBA history to have 15 or more points, 10 or more rebounds, and five or more three-pointers in a playoff game.

Horford finished the series averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and a block per game. Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown praised his veteran teammate for coming up big in Game 5, giving high remarks on his response to his shooting struggles.

"I think he's been missing some shots the last few games. They've been trying to go at him. And tonight you saw his response. The closed out game, it was perfect," - Jaylen Brown

When asked about Horford's ability to fulfill the team's needs during games, Derrick White put his response in simple terms, per Celtics reporter Jared Weiss:

What's Next For Celtics

Await Winner of Knicks-Pacers

The Celtics won their first two series in five games each, giving themselves enough time to recollect themselves and heal up for the next round.

They will also hope for Kristaps Porzingis to make his return from injury very soon. His impact on their system not only gives Horford more relief from his typical duties, but also adds another dimension to their offense as they march on with their pursuit of the NBA title.

In the Eastern Conference Finals for the third straight year, they await the winner between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. The Knicks hold a 3-2 series lead, looking to close out the Pacers in Game 6 on May 17th at 8:30 p.m. If Game 7 is needed, that will take place on May 19th at 3:30 p.m.