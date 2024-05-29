Highlights Boston showcased their versatile roster strength in the playoffs, fueled by key players who excel offensively and defensively.

The emergence of bench players like Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard complements the starting lineup, creating a strong 8-man rotation for Boston.

The Celtics prioritize durable players who can be relied upon in big games, leading to consistent performances and playoff runs.

The Boston Celtics had yet another comeback win over the Indiana Pacers to complete a 12-2 run through the Eastern Conference Playoffs and clinch their second NBA Finals berth in the last three seasons. Boston showcased all the strengths of their roster in the Conference Finals to survive Indiana and now has just one more series to win to etch their names down as one of the best teams in NBA history.

Since Jaylen Brown was drafted in 2016, the Celtics have been the league's model franchise in terms of building a sustainable winner year in and year out. Even teams like the Golden State Warriors, who have been more successful and won multiple titles, have spent several years buried in NBA irrelevancy. The same cannot be said about Boston, who has played in two Finals, six Conference Finals, and won 73 playoff games in that span.

Yet the Celtics have been the source of constant criticism over the past decade for their inability to win the ultimate prize: an NBA Championship. Rather than being praised for their annual excellence, Boston has been the butt of jokes and is never relied upon to win the title.

They are just four more wins away from fully reversing that narrative.

Boston Built the Most Versatile Roster in the League

Complete with two-way stars, the Celtics are prepared for any playstyle

There is often a debate in NBA circles between building a team around one or two main superstars that can shoulder the offensive burden while the other players fill specific roles or forming a squad with several versatile guys who can do everything on the floor at once.

A perfect example of this dynamic is the likely upcoming NBA Finals, where the Dallas Mavericks run with the two-star model, while Boston has fully embraced the total roster makeup. The Celtics, after an off-season with two smart blockbuster trades to acquire Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, have formed a starting five of All-Star level players with elite two-way skillsets.

Every Boston player is capable of scoring at a high-level, can pass, shoot, and dribble, and can play on and off the ball. This allows the Celtics to run a nearly unstoppable five-out offense with every player on the three-point line, with an emphasis on driving and kicking that leads to ball movement to find the best shot.

The addition of Porziņģis allowed Boston to replace Al Horford with a better offensive and defensive player in one package, opening up a lot for the Celtics on both sides. Porziņģis pulls the opponent's rim protector out of the paint because of his three-point range, opening up clean driving lanes for his ball-handlers. He also is a solid roller to the rim in screening actions, while also being one of the better pick-and-pop players in the league.

Celtics' Five-Headed Monster Player PPG TS% 3PM Tatum 26.9 60.4% 229 Brown 23.0 58.0% 145 White 15.2 61.1% 196 Porziņģis 20.1 64.7% 110 Holiday 12.5 59.7% 138

Boston's versatility also extends to the defensive side of the ball, where each of their players is an elite defender both at the point-of-attack and at the rim. Holiday and Derrick White are possibly the two very best paint-defending guards in basketball, while Porziņģis is very capable of switching onto perimeter ball-handlers. There is simply no weakness on the floor to attack the Celtics.

Emergence of Several Players Completes an Incredible Rotation

Boston's 8-man rotation is by far the best in basketball

The rapid ascension of White from a solid role player into a borderline All-Star who can fill any responsibility on the court at an elite level has been well documented. His growth has completed the Celtics' starting five and turned it into the NBA's highest standard.

However, the emergence of Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, and to a lesser extent, Luke Kornet, has given the Celtics a reliable group of bench players next to the always-dependable Horford.

Hauser, while struggling in the playoffs, has become one of the best three-point marksman in the league and is an excellent movement shooter. Pritchard supplements his sneaky offensive skill with great energy and hustle, while Kornet gives great defensive minutes as a third big man. Horford is his usual self, knocking down big threes while being an experienced veteran the team can always lean on, whether as a starter or off the bench.

Bench Dependability Player PPG TS% Horford 8.6 65.0% Pritchard 9.6 59.7% Hauser 9.0 62.9% Kornet 5.3 73.6%

Each of these players assumes the same two-way identity as the starting unit. Pritchard and Horford are excellent defenders who only struggle in specific matchups, and even Hauser and Kornet contribute defensively for Boston. Pritchard takes after White and Holiday by playing much bigger than he is, snagging timely offensive rebounds and loose balls down low.

Essentially, Boston has built a squad of guys who offer no obvious weaknesses for the opponent to exploit, either offensively or defensively.

Celtics Have Prioritized Durable Players

They can always rely on their guys to be there in the biggest games

One of the most underrated aspects of team construction or any individual player is durability. Many organizations make player decisions based solely on talent, rather than fit or availability. Boston has done a spectacular job at doing all three: accumulating talent that fits well together as well as being dependable every night.

As we've seen in these playoffs, injuries are a huge part of who wins each series, and much of that can be luck-based on a year-to-year basis. However, some players are simply more durable than other guys, and teams should do their absolute best to acquire those types of players.

Incredible Durability Player Average Missed Games Since 2017 Finished Playoff Runs? Tatum 5.9 7/7 Brown 12 7/8 Holiday 12 5/5 White 8.5 5/5 Horford 19.5 7/7

Boston began this beneficial trend by selecting Tatum and Brown and locking them down long-term, as each of these wings has been extremely reliable health-wise. Tatum has missed no more than eight games in any season and finished all seven of his playoff runs, while Brown has played 57-plus games in every campaign and has only missed one of his eight postseason trips.

Add in Holiday and White, who are both very dependable every year to play 65 or more games and a playoff run, and Boston has created a unit they can count on to be nearly whole every time they take the court. This reliability is one of the major reasons the Celtics are contending at the end of every year.