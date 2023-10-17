Highlights Doc Rivers guided the Celtics to a championship in 2008 and brought the team back to relevance after years of mediocrity. His ability to manage superstars was key to his success as a coach.

The Boston Celtics, one of the NBA’s most storied franchises, have been guided by several stellar head coaches throughout their long history in the league. These individuals have ushered the team throughout its many iterations to the ultimate goal of winning a championship.

Winners of 17 NBA titles, the Celtics have been represented by some of the greatest players to ever grace the hardwood, including the likes of Larry Bird, John Havlicek, Bill Russell and Kevin McHale. While those iconic names carried the notorious Boston grit on the floor, it was the equally iconic bench bosses that were masterminding those dominant squads.

While the Celtics have had their fair share of great coaches, there are a few who really stood out and carved a real legacy with the franchise. Here are the five greatest coaches to lead Boston throughout its 77-year history.

5 Doc Rivers

It isn’t easy leading a franchise back to relevance after spending years in mediocrity. Doc Rivers did just that during a nine-year stint as the Celtics’ head coach from 2004 to 2013, resulting in a reinvigorated Boston team that found itself respected once again.

Rivers’ effort to make the Celtics feared and respected in the NBA culminated in 2008, when he guided a team with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen to a championship. His ability to manage superstars while creating an environment conducive to winning was key to his success as a head coach.

Although he steered the Celtics back to the NBA Finals in 2010, the team ultimately lost to a Los Angeles Lakers squad led by Kobe Bryant. Nevertheless, he still fulfilled his goal of making Boston relevant again and bringing the franchise back to a position of power and respect.

As it stands, Rivers’ 2008 championship is the only championship the Celtics have won this century.

4 K.C. Jones

Due to a sweep in the 1983 playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks, Bill Fitch got the axe as head coach of the Celtics. K.C. Jones, his lead assistant at the time, got promoted to become the bench boss. As compared to Fitch’s strict ways, Jones used a mild and cool approach to better motivate his players to success.

In his first year of coaching the Celtics in the 1983-84 season, the team finished with a 63-19 record, as well as a second-place offense that catapulted them to the top of the Eastern Conference. This allowed Larry Bird and company to demolish the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, and Philadelphia 76ers before facing the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Ultimately, the team won its first championship with Jones as the head coach. He would go on to serve for four more seasons in Boston and win another ring in 1986. In the end, he had a record of 308 wins and 102 losses during his time in Beantown, which translates to a 75% winning percentage.

3 Tom Heinsohn

Apart from winning eight rings as a forward for the Celtics, Tom Heinsohn would also go on to become one of the franchise’s best head coaches during the 1970s. From 1969 to 1978, the six-time All-Star took the reins from Bill Russell and steered the team to two championships in 1974 and 1976.

This wasn’t an easy task, as the team didn’t have Russell, Bob Cousy, or Red Auerbach to rely on when the hard times rolled around. Instead, Heinsohn did his best to continue the Celtics' legacy from the golden age of the 1960s to the ‘80s, when Larry Bird reigned supreme.

Heinsohn did just that with just two Hall of Fame-level players in John Havlicek and Dave Cowens, which, compared to other periods of Celtics history, was a much harder feat to achieve. Still, the former Rookie of the Year overcame all odds by coaching his version of the Celtics toward great success.

2 Bill Russell

After winning 11 championships and becoming one of the NBA’s most dominant players of his era, Bill Russell succeeded the legendary Red Auerbach as the Celtics’ head coach from 1966 to 1969. Along the way, the All-Star center led his team to two championships ,while still playing for the team.

While his first season as player-coach ended in failure, as Boston fell to a Wilt Chamberlain-led Philadelphia 76ers team in 1967, Russell came back with a vengeance by leading the Celtics to two consecutive championships in 1968 and 1969. Despite coaching and playing with an aging roster during those two seasons, Russell would still end up winning those rings. This is a testament to Russell’s greatness, not only as a player but also as a coach during the twilight of his NBA career.

1 Red Auerbach

Red Auerbach is regarded not only as the Celtics’ best coach in franchise history, but among the greatest in the entire NBA. Coaching Boston from 1950 to 1966, he led the team to nine championships during his stint in Beantown.

Auerbach made basketball history when he became the first coach to field an all-black NBA team when he started Bill Russell, Satch Sanders, Willie Nauls, K.C. Jones and Sam Jones on December 26, 1964. Auerbach’s effort to innovate how he coached the team, his emphasis on team play, and building a winning culture led him to become one of the Celtics’ most iconic figures throughout the franchise’s existence. As such, his 795-397 win-loss record speaks for itself and goes well with the number of rings he won for Boston.

With their record of winning and creating a lasting legacy for the franchise, it only stands to reason for these guys to be recognized for their impressive body of work. Having said that, in order for anyone to topple these five from this list of greatest Celtics coaches ever, they will need to lead Boston to multiple championships while also making a lasting impact on the franchise. Continuity is the name of the game today, and for a Boston coach to become one of the elites, they will have to prove that ability to build a dynasty similar to what Red Auerbach and Bill Russell did.

