Ever since entering the league in 2017 and 2018, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been linked at the hip as they've grown together and experienced the failure of losing deep in the NBA Playoffs. Both have improved quickly since their rookie year to become All-NBA caliber players and have their Boston Celtics just two wins away from hoisting the franchise's 18th Larry O'Brien trophy.

Because this duo has been paired from the start, naturally, fans want to debate about who is the superior player, even if Tatum and Brown themselves don't see it that way. The near-consensus opinion has been that Tatum has been the better player ever since arriving in Boston, but there have been moments throughout their already storied careers that Brown has tried to rip the mantle from him.

This is one of these moments, as Brown has returned from his embarrassing 2023 playoff run with a vengeance, improving nearly every part of his game to be the Celtics' best guy so far in this postseason. The two superstars are battling for Finals MVP if they finish off the Dallas Mavericks.

The prevailing notion is that the gap is closing because of Tatum's shooting struggles, but it is much more about the success of Brown.

Brown Has Fixed Every Flaw That Haunted His Past

Celtics' star is playing his role perfectly

Upon receiving the richest contract in NBA history (5 years, $304M) last off-season, despite his meltdown in the Eastern Conference Finals loss to the less-talented Miami Heat, Brown was heavily criticized. Many people doubted Boston's ability to pay a lower-tier star $61M per season and still sustain a championship contender. The Celtics will have to make some tough choices once their stars' extensions kick in, but Brown has shut down all that talk.

Tatum's partner in crime heard the noise in the summer and came back a completely different player in 2024. Statistically, his volume has dropped with the influx of talent, but he has been more efficient and under control. His improvements have been more obvious in a winning context and through the eye test, where he has improved his decision-making, ball security, and defense.

Jaylen Brown's Improvement Year TS% Playoff TS% Playoff Drives Per Game Playoff TOV% 2023 58.1% 57.0% 11.0 14.2% 2024 58.0% 61.3% 13.3 12.3%

Brown's rise has been signified by a mentality change over the past season. He is not only playing better team basketball, he has taken advantage of his incredible strength and athleticism by driving to the rim with more frequency.

In previous playoff exits, Brown's performance had been characterized by turnovers, poor decisions with the ball, and inconsistent defense and shot selection. This year, he has brought a consistent focus every single night and is only doing what the team requires of him to win.

Tatum Has Played Well Despite Shooting Slump

His scoring numbers are low, but he has been very valuable

Although his Celtics are up 2-0 in the NBA Finals, Tatum has still somehow become the source of much criticism because of his shooting woes that have led to ugly scoring performances so far. The reality is that Tatum has been a streaky shooter for years now, and his overreliance on tough pull-up jumpers leads to ugly stretches like he is in now.

Once a deadeye three-point marksman and mid-range assassin, Tatum's strengths are now completely different. Whether his shooting struggles come from injuries, mental issues, or just typical decline, he has embraced the best parts of his current game to continue helping Boston win playoff series.

Jayson Tatum's Declining Jumpshot Years 3P% Playoff 3P% Playoff Isolation PPP Playoff Pull-Up Shooting % 2018-2021 39.6% 35.6% 0.94 42.5% 2022-2024 35.9% 34.4% 0.89 32.6%

Tatum may be Boston's third or fourth-best scorer right now, but he has affected the outcome in a massive way for the Celtics. His playmaking and rebounding have been stellar as usual, averaging 8.5 assists and 10.0 rebounds through two games, while defending at an extremely high level. Boston's superstar has been one of the best all-around players in the league for a while now, pairing elite passing and rebounding with some of the best wing defense in the NBA.

Although the Celtics' forward lost his jump shot completely and would do well to score from other areas of the floor, such as the high and low post, no one should mistake his play for anything other than valuable.

Both Tatum And Brown Have Fixed Their Biggest Issues

Six painful playoff failures taught them a lesson

The Celtics' past postseason disappointments have been marked by the same trends: inconsistent, inexplicably poor effort, sloppy execution, and bad decisions with the ball.

Boston has annually been the best regular season team since this duo formed, ranking top-2 in nearly every winning-related stat, but are never anyone's pick to win the championship because of their odd playoff flaws. It was painful to watch as the 2022 NBA Finals and 2023 Conference Finals ended the same way, with Boston unraveling in clutch moments, taking playoff games off effort-wise, and repeating the same mistakes with the basketball.

Outside of Tatum's continued love affair with contested step-back jumpers, the star pairing seem to have finally learned what wins in the NBA and what doesn't. Both players have brought consistent engagement on both sides of the floor every night, eliminating the random lapses that would cost Boston important games in the past.

Each guy has embraced a ball-movement style of five-out offense and has mostly dropped the silly shot selection that also lost the Celtics winnable contests in the previous collapses. Both Tatum and Brown are simply making the right play on every possession, even if that's just an easy swing pass to gain an advantage.

Most importantly, Boston's wings are driving to the basket with the intention of kicking out to a great shooter to get the defense in rotation and maximize the Celtics' offense. This team is best when the ball is popping around, not sticking in one player's hands for an isolation attempt.

Driving With A Purpose Year (Playoffs) Drives Per Game Points Pass % Turnover% 2022 Tatum 14.1 6.7 37.6% 8.6% 2023 Tatum 12.8 10.5 27.0% 7.0% 2024 Tatum 12.9 8.5 34.0% 7.8% 2022 Brown 12.3 7.1 40.5% 9.1% 2023 Brown 11.0 6.9 32.3% 7.3% 2024 Brown 13.3 9.3 31.6% 6.1%

Rather than argue about which player is better or deserves MVP, fans should acknowledge the winning improvements both guys have made.