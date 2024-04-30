Highlights Brad Stevens has been named NBA Executive of the Year following the Celtics' league-best season.

The Boston Celtics had one of their most active offseasons in years last summer, and it's paying dividends in a number of ways.

On Tuesday, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was named the 2023-24 NBA Executive of the Year, after leading Boston to a league-best 64-18 record in the regular season.

Stevens handily beat out the Oklahoma City Thunder's Sam Presti and the Minnesota Timberwolves' Tim Connelly to capture the award.

This is Stevens' first time receiving the honor after moving into Boston's front office, following an eight-season stint as the team's head coach.

Big Changes in the Offseason

Holiday, Porzingis additions have been crucial to successful season

Following a disappointing exit at the hands of the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals last spring, Stevens and the Celtics sprung into action, desperate to make the most of superstar Jayson Tatum's prime years.

In late June, Boston swung a surprising three-team trade, sending longtime Celtic guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and receiving big man Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards.

Celtics, Grizzlies & Wizards - 3-Team Trade Celtics Received Grizzlies Received Wizards Received Kristaps Porzingis Marcus Smart Tyus Jones 2023 1st RD Pick Danilo Gallinari 2024 1st RD Pick Mike Muscala 2023 2nd RD Pick

Porzingis has flourished in Boston, fitting seamlessly into head coach Joe Mazzulla's system on both ends of the floor. In 57 games this season, the 28-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

A month later, the Celtics signed wing Jaylen Brown to an NBA-record five-year, $304-million contract extension, keeping the Tatum and Brown duo together in Boston for the long-haul.

Then, just ahead of the start of the season, Stevens brought in the final piece of his new puzzle, trading for guard Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers after the 2021 NBA Champion was involved in the blockbuster three-team swap that saw Damian Lillard land in Milwaukee.

Holiday has been near perfect fit in the Celtics' backcourt, operating as the offensive facilitator and point-of-attack defender that was missing to round out a deep Boston squard.