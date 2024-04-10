Highlights The Celtics made NBA history with only two free throws attempted all game on Tuesday against the Bucks.

Just narrowly topping that mark, the Bucks only attempted two free throws in a head-scratching final stat line.

Bucks face concerns after Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game due to a calf injury.

The Boston Celtics lost one of the strangest games of the NBA season on Tuesday night to the Milwaukee Bucks, falling 104–91.

While there's nothing specific about the final score between the two top teams in the Eastern Conference that jumps off the page, a closer look at the box score reveals one stunning fact about Tuesday's showdown: the teams combined for just two free throws all night.

The Celtics were on the losing end of the free throw battle, never attempting a single shot from the line through 48 minutes of regulation basketball. The Bucks had two attempts from the line, both by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who made one and missed one.

According to StatMuse, it was the first time in NBA history that a team had gone an entire game without attempting a free throw.

The numbers were jarring for both teams. The Bucks are second in the league in free throw attempts per game, averaging 24.4 trips to the line so far this season, while the Celtics average 20.6 per game.

Players and Coaches Alike Were a Bit Perplexed by the Anomaly

Someone has to foul at some point, right?

Celtics star Jayson Tatum could only shrug when asked about his team's lack of shots from the foul line.

"Another day in the NBA," Tatum said, shaking his head. "Maybe just, gearing up for the playoffs, they're going to let a lot of things go. I guess just getting us ready for playoff basketball."

Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla saw the odd game as a chance to learn.

"I think it's good for us to be in a bunch of different situations. That was the first time that the game wasn't going our way since, I can't remember when," Mazzulla told reporters. "To me, that's a good opportunity to just play through that. Find different ways to create runs. Find different ways to build stuff on either end of the floor. I thought it was a good situation for us to be in, because we haven't seen it in a while."

At this point in the season, the Celtics can eat a loss in exchange for a learning experience. With just three games left to play, Boston has a record of 62–17, and are guaranteed to finish the regular season with the most wins in the NBA, meaning that they will hold home-court advantage throughout their entire run through the playoffs.

Meanwhile, although the Bucks left the game with a win, they suffered a far more important loss during the game on the court, when Antetokounmpo went down with a non-contact injury that was ruled by the team to be a left soleus strain. Head coach Doc Rivers said after the game that Antetokounmpo would undergo an MRI on his calf and have his achilles tested.