Highlights The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA and are aiming for their seventh straight win.

The Chicago Bulls seek to improve their standing without All-Star Zach LaVine.

The Bulls are expected to lose in large part to Boston's dominance this season.

With the All-Star Break officially over, the NBA is back to work as the Boston Celtics take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Thursday night. The Celtics enter the Windy City with six straight wins, looking to extend it to seven.

Boston stands tall with the best record in the league at 43-12. They are coming off a remarkable 50-point blowout win at home over the Brooklyn Nets. Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, and Jayson Tatum all scored 20 or more points to sweep the season series against the Nets.

Chicago is trying hard to figure out a way to ignite a spark that will improve their standing from being a Play-In team to one of the six automatic seeds, even with the absence of star Zach LaVine as he underwent season-ending foot surgery. They will look to DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, and Nikola Vucevic for strong performances against the Celtics, as those three players are key contributors in the Bulls' offense.

Injury report and how to watch

The Bulls are missing several players

Celtics

Jaden Springer (GAME TIME DECISION - Ankle)

Bulls

Torrey Craig (OUT - Knee)

Zach Lavine (OUT FOR SEASON - Foot)

Patrick Williams (OUT - Foot)

Lonzo Ball (OUT FOR SEASON - Knee)

How to watch

8:00 PM EST, NBCS-CHI, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

The Celtics are favored to win

Point Spread: Celtics -9.5 (-105) / Bulls +9.5 (-115)

Money Line: Celtics (-375) / Bulls (+300)

Over/Under: 225.5

Our Picks

Expect Boston to dominate offensively

Celtics -9.5 (-105)

Siding against the Celtics, especially with the injuries Chicago has, is a poor choice to make. There is the argument that this opens up opportunities for other Bulls players to step up and have breakout performances. However, the Celtics have shown time and time again this season that they can win on the road with one of the best records in the league in that category at 17-9.

It's also important to bring up the fact that they are fully healthy to come out of the All-Star Break. Tatum and Jaylen Brown got to enjoy the festivities as All-Stars, while big men Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis got some much-needed rest to recover from the grit-and-grind of the first half of the regular season. With them being re-energized, their top 5 offense of 120.7 points per game would be flourishing against a Bulls defense that is known to be vulnerable.

DeMar DeRozan over 23.5 points (-110)

DeRozan has showcased throughout his NBA career a strong ability to make any bucket inside the arc as he wishes. His field goal percentage is three points down from his last two seasons with Chicago, but it doesn't take away the importance he has to keeping the Bulls in games with his scoring talent. He may not shoot a lot of threes, but he will attempt plenty of shots and draw fouls to get to the free-throw line. Boston should be wary of his offensive tenacity while on defense.

All lines courtesy of BetMGM.