Highlights The Cavaliers' blowout in Game 2 gave them new hope of upsetting the Celtics.

Donovan Mitchell had support in Game 2 from Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert to secure the win.

The Celtics had an off night in Game 2, struggling both offensively and defensively, but look to bounce back in Game 3.

Donovan Mitchell stepped into the TD Garden following a brutal Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics, and put up 29 points en route to evening the series at one game apiece. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 118-94 blowout in Game 2 gave Mitchell’s squad new life, and some hope, of upsetting the juggernaut Celtics in this series.

Home court advantage now shifts to Cleveland as the two teams will play three of the remaining five games there. After the game, Celtics’ coach Joe Mazzulla was blunt about the loss, calling his team out for an apparent lack of either adequate tactics, effort, or both.

“I think when you lose a game like that, it could be a combination of tactics, a combination of effort, a combination of like a little bit of all those things at times. Not to say it was one thing the entire time, but it's probably a combination of those.” –Joe Mazzulla

Not Just Mitchell for Cavaliers in Game 2

Mitchell scored fewer points in this game but had more support

Game 1 saw Mitchell score 33 points, but other than his efforts, the Cavs were largely silent. That is why they fell to Boston in that game, but in Game 2, the entire team stepped up.

Mitchell put up 29, less than in Game 1, but Evan Mobley also put up 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Caris LeVert added another 21 points of his own from off the bench.

“I hadn’t shot much, trying to find ways to get guys involved early, and picking my spots. I was just continuing to find ways to apply pressure on them. Sometimes it’s assists. Sometimes it’s rebounds. Whatever it takes. And when it was time to go, it’s time to go. I knew at some point I was going to have to start, obviously, shooting.” – Donovan Mitchell

Another off Night for Celtics

Boston was uncharacteristically rusty in Game 2, both offensively and defensively

The Celtics were a miserable 8 of 35 from three-point range. Derrick White, a usual three point machine, only scored seven points, including missing seven of eight three-point attempts. His efforts in Game 1, in which he scored 25 points and allowed the Celtics to cruise to a 120-95 win a few days ago, were absent in Game 2.

“The transition defense is a byproduct of your offensive spacing and shot selection. So that's not an effort thing as much as it's an execution thing. So they beat us to a few of the loose balls, especially in that first half…I definitely think there were times in the game where we went through tough stretches offensively that it affected our defense.” –Joe Mazzulla

It is safe to say that the Celtics did not have the greatest offensive or defensive performance in this game. But credit must be given to the Cavaliers, who shedded their Game 1 demons and evened up the series. They have ensured a Game 5, but if the Celtics have proven anything, it is their ability to bounce back.

The Miami Heat won Game 2 of the first round against the Celtics by a significant margin, with the game eerily resembling this game. The Heat would go on to drop the next three games of that series, losing it in five. The Cavaliers hope to avoid that fate as Game 3 will commence on Saturday night.