Highlights The Boston Celtics are huge favorites with a 13.5 point spread going into Game 2.

The Celtics convincingly won Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers with key players delivering.

Betting trends suggest taking Celtics with the spread, the over, and player prop bets on Mitchell & Brown.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff second-round action continues this week. One of the games from today's slate features the Boston Celtics hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 2 of this playoff series and why.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 2 Info When Thurs. May 9 Where 7:00 PM EST Time TD Garden Location Boston, MA TV ESPN

Celtics vs. Cavaliers – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Boston is the huge favorite heading into Game 2

This second-round matchup features a pair of teams that took different paths to arrive at this point. The Boston Celtics breezed through the opening round of the playoffs, knocking off the short-handed Miami Heat in five games. The average margin of victory for the Cs in that series was 22 points per contest. On the other hand, the Cavaliers needed seven games to move past the Orlando Magic and avoid being eliminated in the first round for the second straight season.

It would have been reasonable to question if rust would be a factor for the Celtics after a few days off before Game 1 of this series. Boston answered this question with a wire-to-wire 120-95 victory to take a 1-0 lead. Jaylen Brown led the team’s scoring barrage with 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting from the field and 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.

“I had it rolling tonight. You just want to come out and make the right plays, make the right reads. That’s all it is. Playing through your teammates and playing with confidence.” -Jaylen Brown

Derrick White added 25 points and five assists. He also converted seven of 12 attempts from the 3-point line. Jayson Tatum had an off-shooting night (7-for-19 FG) but finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell paced Cleveland’s offense with 33 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the floor, along with six rebounds and five assists.

Evan Mobley had a solid game with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Darius Garland contributed 14 points and five assists for a Cavaliers team that struggled from an efficient standpoint.

They shot 41.1 percent overall while connecting on 11 of their 42 long-range attempts. Given those numbers, the road team will need a better effort to even this series.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

Following their dismantling of the Cavaliers in Game 1, the Celtics are a huge 13.5-point favorite going into Game 2 (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Cleveland is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Eastern Conference opponents.

The Cavaliers’ last seven games against Atlantic Division teams are 1-6 against the spread.

The Celtics are 5-1 ATS in their last six contests.

Boston is 4-1 ATS in its last five matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

In their last nine Thursday games, the Celtics are 3-6 against the spread.

The Celtics have been favored by 13.5 points or more 15 times this season. Their ATS record in those contests is 10-5.

Prediction: Boston Celtics (-13.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 213.5 points, but the line has recently moved to 211.5 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Cavaliers’ last six outings.

four times in the Cavaliers’ last six outings. The OVER total is 4-1 in the Celtics’ last five matchups against Central Division opponents.

total is 4-1 in the Celtics’ last five matchups against Central Division opponents. The OVER has prevailed six times in Boston’s last eight contests against Cleveland.

has prevailed six times in Boston’s last eight contests against Cleveland. The total has gone OVER 14 times in the Celtics’ last 20 games.

14 times in the Celtics’ last 20 games. Prediction: OVER 211.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Following his 33-point effort in the opener, Donovan Mitchell is the key player to watch for the Cavaliers. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 29.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 29.5 points (via DraftKings).

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Mitchell is averaging 26.9 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In three games against the Celtics this season, Mitchell has averaged 31.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 29.3 points per outing.

points per outing. Mitchell has played against Eastern Conference teams 42 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 28.1 points per outing.

points per outing. In 13 matchups against Atlantic Division opponents, the Cavaliers guard is averaging 26.7 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Mitchell has averaged 29.6 points and 4.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch. Prediction: Donovan Mitchell OVER 29.5 points

Fresh off his efficient 32-point performance in Game 1, Jaylen Brown is the key player to watch for the Celtics in Game 2. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 25.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 25.5 points.

Do his numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out what Brown can do for you.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 23.1 points per game in 76 appearances.

points per game in 76 appearances. In four games against the Cavaliers this season (including the playoffs), Brown has averaged 25.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 24.3 points per outing.

points per outing. Brown has played against Eastern Conference teams 49 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 23.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 matchups against Central Division opponents, the Celtics’ guard is averaging 25.2 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Brown has averaged 22.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch. Prediction: Jaylen Brown OVER 25.5 points

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Final Picks

The Spread: Boston Celtics (-13.5) Bleacher Nation

Boston Celtics (-13.5) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: OVER 211.5 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 211.5 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Donovan Mitchell OVER 29.5 points

Donovan Mitchell OVER 29.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Jaylen Brown OVER 25.5 points