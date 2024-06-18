Highlights The Boston Celtics upgraded their defense with Jrue Holiday, providing offensive versatility and elite perimeter defense.

Jrue Holiday transitioned smoothly into a complementary role, enhancing Boston's playoff success with his calm demeanor.

The Milwaukee Bucks' decision to trade Holiday for Damian Lillard proved costly after Lillard's underwhelming first season.

The Boston Celtics returned to the NBA Finals just two seasons after succumbing to the Golden State Warriors on the very same stage. While the Celtics are still led by their pair of All-Star wings, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Boston took some measures this past offseason to ensure success if the team found itself in a similar position again. This time, the Celtics took care of business all postseason, breezing by the Dallas Mavericks in five games for the franchise's 18th title.

The Celtics, who had already made the savvy move for Derrick White prior to their last Finals run, again reloaded their backcourt by moving on from longtime Celtic and former Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart. Boston essentially replaced his production with Jrue Holiday, already a champion and a more established offensive talent with defensive prowess similar to Smart's. The fit proved to be seamless despite some disagreement over trading the heart of the team's defense, as Holiday made his own elite defensive skills present from the start in a Celtics uniform, quickly assuming Smart's role as Boston's new defensive pest.

As he ages into his mid-30s, the Celtics knew they would not be getting the career-best version of Holiday, who had already played 14 seasons in the NBA before they acquired him. Instead, Holiday filled in where the Celtics needed him, whether it be as a third, fourth, or fifth option - he succeeded in his role during his first season in Boston. The Celtics' other major addition in Kristaps Porzingis gave the team a carousel of offensive options, with one or two starters alternating with dominant performances every contest.

Holiday's Performance Helped Elevate Boston from Great to Dominant

A lesser role allowed Holiday to shine as a shooter and All-NBA defender this season

Holiday had already proven himself as a suitable third option on a championship team after his title with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he would frequently step up as the team's best player besides Giannis Antetokounmpo. Prior to that, he was a solid running mate next to Anthony Davis during his prime with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Holiday had never had to take as much of a backseat to his teammates throughout the entirety of his career, but the veteran's willingness to play his role and step up when needed is an underrated aspect of the Celtics' dominant season. He had experience as a lead option earlier in his career but proved to be better suited in a complementary role on a contending team.

Guards that are true perimeter lockdown defenders seem to be fewer and far between with the league's emphasis on offense in recent years, but Smart and Holiday are both undoubtedly in that mix. Knowing this, the Celtics were quick to pounce on an opportunity to replace, and even upgrade from a key talent from their past postseason runs. Thanks to the Bucks' rightful infatuation with superstar point guard Damian Lillard and a lottery-bound Portland Trail Blazers team, Boston was able to snap up Holiday's all-around skillset at a reasonable price.

While Smart's statistics with the Celtics were similar to Holiday's this season, the latter's offensive versatility and superior shooting accuracy from deep immediately made Boston a more dangerous team, especially in the postseason.

Jrue Holiday vs. Marcus Smart, Playoff Stats w/Celtics Category Smart (2022-23) Holiday (2023-24) PPG 14.9 13.1 TS% 59.2% 62.3% APG 5.1 4.4 RPG 4.0 5.8 Win Shares 1.6 2.4

With thinned rotations and stars getting blitzed on defense, true contenders need a third or fourth option to be able to step up with timely possessions and shots when their best players are struggling or closely guarded. Holiday has already had success in the most hostile and energized environment in the NBA, and has shown calmness and poise in his postseason play as a result.

The Bucks Never Needed to Move On

Milwaukee won the city's second-ever championship in Holiday's first year with the team

The Bucks were in a similar position as Boston was last season when Milwaukee acquired Holiday from the Pelicans in 2020. With a two-time MVP in Antetkounmpo getting antsy about the Bucks' lack of postseason success, Milwaukee made the big move for Holiday after another underwhelming playoff run. This included parting ways with three first-round picks and Eric Bledsoe, who had a similar defensive reputation to Holiday and Smart during his best years.

Bledsoe, like Smart with Boston, didn't possess the offensive repertoire needed to step up when needed in the playoffs. Bledsoe, unlike Smart, who has still shown to be a valuable player, was fading fast during his last season with the Bucks, meaning the team made an upgrade at the perfect time. Holiday posted some of his best years as the third piece of Milwaukee's main trio and proved to be the missing piece the team needed as the Bucks would go on to win a ring in his first season with the team.

Jrue Holiday Statistics w/Bucks (2020-2024) Category Statistic PPG 17.9 APG 7.9 SPG 1.6 Accolades 2x All-Defense 1st Team, 1x All-Defense 2nd Team, 1x All-Star

After a couple of underwhelming campaigns following their championship, the Bucks again decided to reshuffle their roster around Antetkounmpo, with the team's burning desire to acquire Lillard proving to be enough to warrant parting ways with Holiday. Originally viewed as a sacrifice on defense in exchange for elite offense, Lillard's underwhelming first season with the Bucks only further added salt to the wound as Milwaukee sputtered to an injury-riddled first-round exit.

Considering the Bucks' similar level of regular season success, it seems that moving on from Holiday was not the move the franchise needed to make to return to contending status. Lillard is still a star and a more highly-touted talent than Holiday, and for good reason, but it seems apparent a year removed from these deals that Milwaukee would have been better off retooling with other moves.

Instead, the franchise moved one of the league's most underrated guards and a hefty haul of assets in order to pair two established stars together. With a healthy campaign from their most essential players and some small moves to complement them, the Bucks have the talent to return to the NBA Finals. Until then, however, Milwaukee's decision to trade Holiday, now a two-time champion, continues to look like a negative move.