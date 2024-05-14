Highlights The Cavaliers missed key players Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, but still put up a fight in Game 4.

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points for the Celtics, with Jaylen Brown adding 27 and Jrue Holiday adding 16.

The Celtics aim to close out the series in Game 5, while the Cavs seek to force a Game 6.

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered their series against the Boston Celtics already as underdogs, but the fact that they lacked Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen for Game 4 certainly didn’t help their case. Despite that, the Cavs put up a valiant effort which came up just short as the Celtics defeated them by a score of 109-102.

With former Cav LeBron James watching from a courtside seat, Jayson Tatum put up 33 points and Jaylen Brown inputted another 27. They even got 16 points out of Jrue Holiday, who has now recorded back to back 15/5/5 games (games in which he’s put up at least 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists).

The Cavaliers have learned to adapt and play games without starters all season, but Mitchell has led the team offensively all season, and Allen led the team in rebounds. Mitchell missed the game with a calf injury, and Allen missed the game with a rib injury. Their statuses for Game 5 are unknown.

Mazzulla Gives Credit

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla gave props to Cleveland’s tough play

Playing without those two is a tall order to make up. Combine that with the fact that they were facing the juggernaut Celtics, who have now taken a 3-1 series lead, and the odds were certainly not in Cleveland’s favor on Monday night.

Despite that, the Cavs stuck around for most of the game, keeping it close. It showed their testament to be able to keep the game against a superior opponent close despite missing key pieces of their own. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla spoke about the Cavaliers’ will to stick around despite being down key pieces.

“I mean, they're a really good team. They're a pace. I don't think I got out and ran. I don't think they made a conscious effort to fight for open loops. And they forced us into some turnovers, and the first half was going to be a transition. So I'm not surprised at all.” –Joe Mazzulla

Looking to Close it Out

Celtics seek to close the series out on Wednesday in Boston

In addition to 33 points, Tatum also notched 11 rebounds and five assists, adding to his overall game. Cleveland’s main man was Darius Garland, who put up 30 points. He was followed by Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert, who had 19 each in the game.

The Celtics have shown a tendency to take their foot off the gas and relax at the wrong time, and that showed as the Cavs only trailed by 10 points going into the fourth. But it was not meant to be as they would take the game, as mentioned, pushing Cleveland to the brink of elimination.

The series will now shift back to Boston, where the Celtics will seek to take the series in five on Wednesday. But if the Cavs can hold on, Game 6 would be in Cleveland on Friday, and it would be a whole new series.