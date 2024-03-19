Highlights Derrick White achieved his first career triple-double with a 22-10-10 stat line in the Boston Celtics' dominant win over the Detroit Pistons.

White's final line, alongside six made three-pointers is a feat no Celtics player had accomplished since 2002.

Celtics players knew White needed a fourth-quarter assist to complete the triple-double, and Payton Pritchard admitted the team was going to make sure he got there.

As the classic saying goes, nothing beats the first time.

This can be said for Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, who posted the first triple-double of his seven-year career in a 119-94 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at TD Garden. White's play was stellar on both ends of the floor, and as he approached the final assist needed, his Celtics teammates were well aware of the task at hand.

White Posts 22-10-10 Triple-Double in Celtics' Win Over Pistons

Marks the first triple-double of his career

White put up 22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and a block in 37 minutes of action to contribute to the 25-point blowout over Detroit. After 408 career games with the San Antonio Spurs and Celtics, he finally achieved his first triple-double.

White even managed to make some Celtics history while he was at it. Including the six three-pointers made, White became the first Boston player to reach the 22-10-10-2 stat line with six three-pointers since Antoine Walker did it back in 2002-03, according to StatMuse.

In Walker's stellar performance, he finished with a line of 33 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals on 12-of-21 shooting from the field and 8-of-13 from beyond the arc. Like White, the strong play of Walker also led to a double-digit Celtics victory, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-100 on Dec. 13, 2002.

It was a unique night for White, all things considered. With Boston being on the second night of a back-to-back after dominating Washington by 26 points, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford took the night off to rest. In turn, White and Kristaps Porzingis, who both did not play against the Wizards, took their places.

Tatum's absence allowed White to have more ball handling responsibilities alongside Jaylen Brown, which explains why White was playmaking more frequently than if Tatum had played.

Nonetheless, the core of Brown, White, Porzingis, and Payton Pritchard, who got the start due to the aforementioned players sitting out, had a field day against Detroit's defense. They all scored 20 or more points, combining for 96 points, outscoring the entire Pistons team by themselves.

Another factor that led to the Celtics winning was their three-point shooting. They made 22 triples on 49 attempts, good for 44.9 percent, while Detroit only managed nine three-pointers on 29 attempts (31 percent). Brown, White, Porzingis, and Pritchard combined to make 10 more three-pointers than the Pistons.

Celtics Players Made Sure White Secured the Triple-Double

Pritchard admitted the team was pushing to get White his final assist

While the triple-double for White marked the first of his NBA career, his teammates had little interest in letting him leave the floor without reaching the milestone. With roughly 6:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, White was one assist shy and tossed a pass over to Pritchard, who immediately let it fly.

After the game, Pritchard discussed the play in which White picked up assist No. 10 and admitted he was going to "let it fly" if the pass came his way. He also admitted he and the other Celtics players were well aware White needed one more assist and were going to make sure to help him get it, as NBC Sports Celtics revealed.

"I was aware, for sure. I think everybody was aware. It's pretty easy to look up there and you see 22-10-9, so yeah we definitely were going to try to help him out with it." Payton Pritchard

The Celtics continued to defend their homecourt, moving to 30-3 at TD Garden this season, proving the arena to be arguably the toughest place to play in the NBA.

Boston looks to extend its winning streak to seven heading into a key Eastern Conference matchup with Milwaukee on Wednesday night.