Highlights The Boston Celtics are likely to re-sign Sam Hauser & Derrick White after their NBA championship win.

Hauser and White had key performances in the NBA Finals and contributed to the Celtics' victory.

Hauser has improved in each year of his three-year NBA career with the Celtics while White has emerged as a force on both ends of the floor.

Just days after the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their record-breaking 18th NBA title, reports of what their offseason could look like have surfaced. Fortunately for Celtics fans, it appears some of the core will likely stay together.

According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, "it's very likely" the Celtics will re-sign Sam Hauser and extend Derrick White's contract this summer. Additionally, Hollinger notes that Jayson Tatum will likely sign a contract extension this offseason as well.

"In addition to Tatum, I’m hearing it’s very likely that Sam Hauser and Derrick White will join them. Hauser has one year left for the minimum, on a team option, and will be extension-eligible this summer; he’s about to get more expensive, but Boston sees him as a keeper." - John Hollinger

White has just one year remaining on his four-year, $70 million contract he signed with the San Antonio Spurs. After a career year, it appears the Celtics have no interest in letting the guard potentially hit free agency next year.

As for Hauser, he has a team option for the 2024-25 season. Hollinger says it is possible for the Celtics to decline his option and re-sign him to a longer-term contract for financial flexibility.

"One possible cap shenanigan would be to decline Hauser’s team option for 2024-25 and re-sign him for lower money and more years than in an extension that started in 2025-26. Doing so would increase the Celtics’ tax penalty in 2024-25 but lessen the impact of the repeater penalty and manage the second apron in the out years." - John Hollinger

White and Hauser Stepped Up in the NBA Finals

Both Celtics players left it all on the court en route to their first career NBA championship

In the NBA Finals, the Celtics got strong performances from White and Hauser. White started every game in the series and averaged 13.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 2.6 APG. Furthermore, he averaged 1.2 SPG, 1 BPG, and shot 39.5% from beyond the arc. Not to mention his tremendous defense on Kyrie Irving. Recently, White expressed his love for the city of Boston and the Celtics organization.

"I love being here in Boston,” White told reporters. “I love the fans and I love the crowd. Just being part of this city — I try and embrace it as much as I can. I’m always thankful and grateful to be a part of this organization and play in front of this crowd.” - Derrick White

Despite a poor series in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, Hauser bounced back in the NBA Finals. The forward averaged 8.2 PPG while shooting 51.9% from the field and 47.8% from beyond the arc.

Sam Hauser ECF vs. NBA Finals Stats Category Eastern Conference Finals NBA Finals PPG 1.8 8.2 FG% 12.5% 51.9% 3FG% 0.71% 47.8%

Hauser has spent his entire three-year career in Boston and has gotten better each year. A reunion makes sense for both sides.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.