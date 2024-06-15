Highlights Joe Mazzulla lamented the Celtics' efforts, while praising the Mavericks' valiant stand in Game 4.

Dallas outplayed Boston with their terrific performance on both ends of the floor, especially with Luka Dončić's improved defense.

Despite the Celtics' lackluster showing, they still have a shot at history in Game 5.

The Boston Celtics failed to secure that coveted 18th championship banner on Friday night after the Dallas Mavericks prevented a sweep with a historic 38-point win over the green and white in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Mavericks dominated in every aspect of the game. They raced out to an early lead and, unlike in Game 3, the Celtics were never able to recover. Game 5 was essentially all but set by the third quarter, when Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla waved the white flag and pulled his starters with three minutes remaining in the period.

After the 122-84 loss, Mazzulla lamented his team's effort in the potential title-clincher, while praising Dallas' valiant stand to keep its season alive.

"You have to give Dallas credit... They played well. That's the reason why they're in this... I thought they just outplayed us... [Our effort] wasn't as good as Dallas' was." - Joe Mazzulla

Despite the drubbing they received, Mazzulla noted that they could still take some things from the disastrous loss heading into another potential title-clincher in Game 5.

Dallas Outplayed Boston in Game 4

The Mavericks played with a sense of desperation to keep their season alive

The Celtics looked flat from the jump. Much like in Game 3, Dallas jumped out to an early lead, going up by 15 points after the first quarter. But unlike Wednesday night, the Mavericks kept their foot on the gas pedal and Boston never found a way to recover.

After leading by 26 at half-time, Dallas kept going and entered the final frame with a 32-point lead. As mentioned, the game was essentially over with three minutes left in the third quarter after Mazzulla inserted the third-stringers to finish the remaining 15 minutes of garbage time.

The Mavericks noticeably had a different pep in their step with their backs against the wall. Game 4 was undoubtedly their best defensive effort in the Finals. Their rotations were sharper, their hands were more active, and they simply outplayed Boston on both ends of the floor.

NBA Finals Game 4 Stats Comparison Category Boston Celtics Dallas Mavericks FG% 36.3% 50.5% 3P% 34.1% 40.5% REB 31 52 TOV 14 9 STL 2 7 PITP 26 60

They were first to the loose ball and were able to limit Boston's second chance opportunities.

Mavericks Played Terrific on Both Ends of the Floor

Luka Dončić finally played a great defensive game for the Mavericks

Dallas forced Boston to commit 14 turnovers and held the Celtics to just 36.3 percent shooting from the field. And this wasn't a case of Boston just missing shots. The Mavericks played with a lot more defensive pressure, forcing the Celtics into their toughest shot chart in the series by far. They also outrebounded Boston, by 21, and had a 13-4 advantage on the offensive glass.

Luka Dončić, in particular, played his best defensive game of the series. It seemed like he heard the never-ending criticism that filled the NBA headlines between Wednesday and Friday night. Unlike in the first three games, Dončić was able to hold his own defensively.

He was able to keep getting blown by at a minimum, which was a problem for the Mavs through Games 1 to 3. He also showed better effort, particularly with his rotations, on getting to shooters from the outside and contesting shots. He was also more active, as he tallied three steals on the evening.

Offensively, Dončić was also on point. The Mavericks superstar found his rhythm early, scoring 25 points in the first half. More importantly, he was also able to create easy looks for his teammates.

Luka Dončić Stats — Game 4 PTS REB AST STL FG 29 5 5 3 12-26

The Mavericks pretty much had a red carpet to the rim, as they outscored Boston 60-26 from inside the paint. They also shot more efficiently from the field and had more trips to the foul line.

As for Boston, no one had it going offensively. No Celtic scored over 15 points, and as a team, they shot just 36.3 percent from the field. Their 84 points were also their lowest-scoring output all year long.

Luckily for the Celtics, the chance to make history is still within their grasp, as they still sit one win away from raising title No. 18 — and they have a chance to do so on Monday night in front of a raucous TD Garden crowd in Boston.

Boston has been the best team in basketball all year long, and that is also in large part due to Mazzulla's leadership on the sidelines. One has to think that the witty Celtics coach has a motivational speech up his sleeve to empower his team to close the deal on Monday night.