Without a doubt, the Boston Celtics stand out as one of the few NBA franchises that have won it all. From consecutive championships to nurturing the league’s best players, this team is among those that exemplify excellence throughout its history.

Even if that’s the case, there are several great players who played for the Celtics but never won a ring there. With that being said, we take a look below at these stars and how their time playing in Boston went.

5 Gerald Green

Even though he spent most of his career bouncing around the league and playing for different teams, Gerald Green’s time with the Celtics was easily his best. Throughout those two seasons, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 8.0 points on 36 percent shooting from beyond the perimeter and 2.1 rebounds per game.

But above all those numbers, Green’s athleticism was his main calling card. He joins Dee Brown as the only two Boston stars to ever win the All-Star Weekend’s Slam Dunk Competition. While Brown won in 1991, Green dominated the event in 2007 by jumping over a table for his last dunk attempt.

Ultimately, it’s this moment that immortalized Green as part of the Celtics. Unfortunately, he never won a ring during his time in Boston, or with any team he played for during his 12-year NBA career.

4 Dana Barros

After spending the first six years of his career playing for the Seattle Supersonics and Philadelphia 76ers, Dana Barros made his way to the Celtics during the 1995-96 season. The 5-foot-11 guard would go on to spend the following six seasons playing for Beantown until 2000.

Throughout that period, Barros would come off the bench and average 10.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. His claim-to-fame, though, was his insane efficiency from beyond the arc. During the 1991-92 season when he played for the Supersonics, Barros led the NBA in three-point field goal efficiency by connecting on 44 percent of his long-range bombs.

Barros was just as efficient for the Celtics during his tenure with the team. In those six seasons, the guard averaged 40.7 percent from deep on 3.3 attempts. Sadly, he never got to use his expertise in the biggest stage of them all, as Barros never won a championship in his career.

3 Isaiah Thomas

For all intents and purposes, Isaiah Thomas should not have reached the heights his career went to due to his 5-foot-9 frame. But as undersized as he was, the two-time All-Star’s heart and grit was bigger than most stars during his time in the NBA.

In the three seasons he played for Boston, Thomas averaged 24.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. And in each of those campaigns, the point guard led the Celtics to three consecutive playoff appearances with averages of 22.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the postseason.

As compared to other players taller than him, Thomas managed to do more with what was given to him. And even if he didn’t win a ring, Thomas had become a fan-favorite in Boston for the stellar seasons he played for the franchise.

Thomas’ injury that eventually signaled the end of his career with the Celtics is certainly a massive “What if.” Had he not been injured, how far would he have taken Boston? What could he have accomplished alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown? Unfortunately, we will never be able to find an answer to those rather painful questions.

2 Dee Brown

Entering the NBA as the 19th pick in the 1990 Draft, Dee Brown left his mark as a Celtic in the seven-and-a-half seasons he played there. Throughout that time, the 6-foot-1 guard posted averages of 11.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in the 476 games he played in Boston.

Apart from those numbers, Brown rose to prominence by winning the 1991 Slam Dunk Contest during his first year in the NBA. His no-look dunk was the highlight of Brown’s performance and was enough to win the competition that season.

Unfortunately, Brown played for a Celtic team that saw Larry Bird retire from the franchise. This left Boston in a state of mediocrity, and it wouldn’t be until the All-Star trio of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce delivered another championship to the city in 2008. Of course, this meant Brown would end his career as a Celtic without a ring of his own.

1 Reggie Lewis

The Celtics selected Reggie Lewis using the 22nd pick in the 1987 Draft with the intention of building him up as part of the franchise’s next era after Bird retired. It’s easy to envision that, especially after he started all 80 games during the 1992-93 season and averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

But before Lewis could ever reach his prime and lift Boston to new heights, the one-time All-Star died of cardiac arrest during an offseason workout in 1993. His untimely death meant that a championship was out of the conversation for the Celtics star.

While these guys never got their shot at a ring, the new NBA season means Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the current Celtics roster have a chance to win it all. Boston has a good shot to deliver another title to the city more than a decade since the team last won the title, especially after they rebuilt the roster and added some weapons like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

NBA statistics – Boston Celtics record (since the 2018-19 season) Win/Loss% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2018-19 .598 112.2 107.8 Lost Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2019-20 .667 113.3 107.0 Lost Eastern Conference Finals 2020-21 .500 114.0 112.5 Lost Eastern Conference First-Round 2021-22 .622 114.4 106.9 Lost Finals 2022-23 .695 118.0 111.5 Lost Eastern Conference Finals All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Sure enough, Tatum and the rest of the team wouldn’t want to be part of this list of Celtics greats to never win a ring. While it’s in no way a bad thing, since winning takes more than just an individual player, the fact remains that it’s something that cements one’s legacy in the game.

