As streaming platforms race to find the next great inside-access sports documentary, there is no better time to be a sports content obsessive. Boston Celtics’ fans will be licking their lips at recent news from co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, who announced that the team is deep into the production of their own special series.

Speaking to “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI, Grousbeck promised a high-end, behind-the-scenes look into the everyday dealings of the franchise. He even drew parallels to the much-acclaimed ESPN series “The Last Dance”, which belatedly chronicled Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s final title run in 1997-98.

“We are back in production on a multi-part, absolutely top-quality, fantastic documentary series along the lines of hopefully, ‘The Last Dance’ and so on. We are deep into that. We signed contracts. Film is being filmed. Archives are being gone through, and it’s in process. And they’re following the team the full year. It’s like behind the scenes. We’ll see what happens. Win or lose, it’ll be out.”

Blast from the past

The documentary may not just focus on this year's team

Interestingly, Grousbeck alluded to two potential timelines during the interview. He mentioned that the current team is being followed by cameras, but also that the filmmakers are digging deep into Boston’s decorated past.

His choice of words suggest that the project could be more wide-ranging than the usual fly-on-the-wall documentary, not just shadowing the current team but also examining the rich winning history of the franchise.

The 2023-24 Celtics are an enticing subject themselves, even without the franchise's 17 titles. Joe Mazzulla’s team experienced plenty of change last summer, as they parted ways with beloved guard Marcus Smart and welcomed impactful big Kristaps Porzingis.

They have since charged to a formidable 43-12 record, as they approach the All-Star weekend. Unprecedented access to the current roster, coaching staff and front office is an exciting prospect for Celtics fans and basketball diehards of all affiliations.

Boston Celtics - 2023-24 By the Numbers Category Stat League Rank Offensive Rating 120.8 1st Defensive Rating 110.5 3rd Net Rating 10.7 1st Field goal % 48.1 12th 3-point field goal % 38.0 6th

With series such as Amazon's ‘All or Nothing’ and Netflix's ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’, ‘Last Chance U’ and ‘Break Point’ proving so popular on streaming services, it was only a matter of time before an NBA team followed suit. The Celtics seemingly picked a great time to enjoy the type of season they have so far, with the likely international exposure that the project will result in.

The Celtics now become the third local sports organization to receive the Hollywood treatment. "The Dynasty", a show focused on the New England Patriots dropped on Apple TV+ on Friday and a Netflix docuseries on the Boston Red Sox was announced earlier this month.

Though Grousbeck provided a compelling tease, key details such as number of episodes, streaming service and potential release timeline were understandably not disclosed. Fans have speculated that however the project pans out, it will be shared next year.