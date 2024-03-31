Highlights The Boston Celtics outscored the New Orleans Pelicans 45-35 in the final 24 minutes to secure a 104-92 win, "hitting another gear".

The team struggled early but found a defensive rhythm in the third quarter, stifling the Pelicans' offense.

Celtics improve to 58-16, securing the top seed in the East; the Pelicans are in fifth place with a playoff spot.

The Boston Celtics returned to the win column Saturday night when they beat the New Orleans Pelicans 104-92 on the road at Smoothie King Center.

In the words of Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, they simply "hit another gear" in the second half to prevail in the end.

Boston's Second Half Turnaround

Outscored New Orleans 45-35 in the last 24 minutes

Following back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Hawks where their defense left a lot to be desired, Boston needed to make a statement with how they contested the Pelicans' shots.

It took a while for that to happen, however. The game saw both teams exchange leads throughout the first half, with New Orleans landing the first punch with a 34-23 advantage late in the first quarter. Boston responded the following period, outscoring the Pelicans 31-20 to take a two-point lead entering the break.

The third quarter is where Boston finally found their rhythm defensively. They suffocated the Pelicans' offense in that timeframe, limiting them to just 11 points on 4-of-23 shooting from the field. New Orleans sorely missed Brandon Ingram's presence, who missed his fifth consecutive game with a bone bruise in his left knee.

Boston was simply in cruise control following that quarter, maintaining a double-digit lead en route to a solid 12-point victory on the road. The second-half turnaround was addressed by Porzingis, who finished with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds alongside four blocks, three assists, and two steals. He had more blocks than the entire Pelicans team, contributing to four of the seven rejections made by the Celtics.

"Once we hit another gear, the game just flipped."

The Celtics enjoyed strong performances from their starting lineup. Jayson Tatum had 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points alongside seven rebounds and six assists, and Jrue Holiday put up a balanced stat line of 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Kristaps Porzingis' Dominance over NOP Category Stat Points 19 Assists 3 Rebounds 10 Blocks 4 Field Goals 6/14 Plus/minus +12

An offensive night to forget for New Orleans, who struggled to make shots at an unsatisfactory 39.5 percent clip. They did have solid performances from Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Herbert Jones. Williamson had 25 points with nine rebounds and four assists, McCollum put up 24 points and five assists, and Jones finished with 18 points and five rebounds to go with three assists and two steals.

Where Both Teams Stand In the Playoff Race

Celtics have top seed locked up in East; Pelicans sit fifth in West

The Celtics improve to 58-16 on the season, already having the top seed in the Eastern Conference secured heading into the postseason.

New Orleans falls to 45-29 at the moment, still in possession of an automatic playoff spot as they sit at fifth place. They are 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for fourth place but have a half-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks, a two-game lead over the Phoenix Suns, and a 2.5-game lead over the Sacramento Kings.

Both teams have concluded their March schedules, moving on to their next matchups with Boston playing on the road at the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans hosting Phoenix on April 1.