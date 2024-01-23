Highlights The Boston Celtics have immediate chemistry with new additions Porzingis and Holiday, boosting roster depth.

The Boston Celtics came into the season as one of the leading favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship, and now the season is at its halfway mark, they still remain one of the top picks to win it all.

A large part of their success has been as a result of the roster depth around their leading duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with league insider Mark Medina naming the team’s new additions, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, as two key members of their supporting cast, citing that their chemistry with the rest of the group has been ‘immediate’.

Top of the ladder

34-10 record, top seed in the NBA

The Celtics have clearly opted to go all-in on their core duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, having signed Brown to the league’s most lucrative contract extension when he inked a five-year, $304 million deal back in the summer, with the C’s also expected to offer Tatum his full supermax extension when he becomes eligible next summer.

However, with Brown’s rich contract taking up a large part of Boston’s overall cap hit, there were initially thoughts over how they would pad out the rest of the roster.

But, the Celtics somehow found a way, and managed to add both Kristaps Porzingis, who had two additional years and $60 million tacked on to his contract, and Jrue Holiday, via trade, by parting ways with long-time locker room leader Marcus Smart, along with Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams.

Boston Celtics - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Category Stats League Rank Points scored 120.3 4th Assists 25.6 20th Rebounds 47.4 1st Blocks 6.5 1st Field goal % 47.5 15th Three-point field goal % 37.8 6th Plus/Minus 9.7 1st Stats as of Jan. 23, 2024

Celtics’ starting lineup is ‘just so dominant’

Medina has since changed his original stance on who will make it to the NBA Finals this season, initially picking the Milwaukee Bucks to face the reigning champions Denver Nuggets.

But, with their ‘dominant’ lineup, the journalist is finding it difficult to argue against the C’s being one of the two names still playing for a title in June.

“The Celtics have proved me a little bit wrong, where their chemistry has been immediate with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, and the Bucks have shown a little bit of growing pains. They've still been great, but I thought that for all the defensive adjustments that they would face with not having Holiday, that it wouldn't matter because Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are that good, but there has been some feeling out process. The bigger thing is, the Celtics’ starting lineup is just so dominant that I think it will be Celtics vs Nuggets in the Finals.”

New additions firing on all cylinders

Porzingis and Holiday have combined for 32.7 PPG, 13.0 REB, 6.6 AST

Usually, when a team acquires a group of new players, they often take some time getting to grips with learning a new system and playing with new teammates.

However, in the Celtics’ case this season, there hasn’t appeared to have been too much of a transition process, with both Porzingis and Holiday slotting in and playing as though they had been with the team for much longer than the reality.

Porzingis and Holiday - Boston Celtics 2023-24 Statistics Category Kristaps Porzingis Jrue Holiday Offensive Rating 120.4 120.1 Defensive Rating 109.2 110.5 Net Rating 11.2 9.5 Effective field goal % 59.8 54.9 Player Impact Estimate 13.2 9.8 Stats as of Jan. 23, 2024

In the 32 games in which he has featured, the ‘unicorn’ has become Boston’s third scoring option, where he is averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and a team-high 1.9 blocks per game, converting on 52.5 percent of his field goal attempts.

The Latvian connects on 73.9 percent of his 4.8 field goal attempts that are taken less than eight feet away from the basket, by far the best rate on the team, and 53.4 percent of his shots taken between 8-to-16 feet, the best on the team to attempt more than 1.5 shots from that distance per game.

While Holiday isn’t so much of a scoring factor as Porzingis in the Celtics' offense, along with his 13.2 points per game, he is sinking a team-best 41.8 percent of his long range attempts, as well as dishing out 4.6 assists, joining his backcourt partner Derrick White, 4.8 assists, as the team’s two leading distributors, as well as grabbing 6.2 boards off the glass.

The pass-first guard distributes, on average, 43.0 passes per game, second to Tatum (48.7), which creates a team-high 13.0 points. Additionally, he posts a 10.8 assists-to-pass percentage, the third-most on the team to Brown (12.5) and White (11.2).

But, Holiday is also viewed as one of the league's best perimeter-defending guards, and for the Celtics this season, he has held his opponents to only 36.8 percent shooting from shots attempted from further than 15 feet, with a percentage points differential of -1.2.

Essentially, this means that his opponents score at 1.2 percent less shooting efficiency against him as their primary defender than on their season-average field goal percentage.

Overall, both Porzingis and Holiday have made tremendous additions to the Celtics, and each of their respective impacts on areas across the floor have played a large part in Boston's success so far this season.

As such, it is no surprise that the Celtics are one of the leading title challengers this season, but whether they will finally lift the Larry O'Brien trophy for a record 18th time remains to be seen. There is still a long way to go in the season, and in the NBA, things can change in a split second.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.