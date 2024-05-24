Highlights Jaylen Brown was not named to an All-NBA team despite a strong season, and teammate Derrick White called it a "big-time snub."

Brown dominated Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers with 40 points, tying a playoff high.

The Celtics are now two wins away from an NBA Finals appearance.

Jaylen Brown is arguably coming off the best season of his career to date.

Upon signing a supermax contract extension last summer, Brown has stepped up in many ways for the Boston Celtics to have over 60 regular-season wins for the first time since 2009.

He put up 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals on 49.9 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. He had these numbers while staying relatively healthy, playing in 70 contests as he fulfilled the NBA's requirement of appearing in at least 65 games.

However, when the All-NBA teams were announced on Wednesday, his name was nowhere to be found on any of the three groups. He missed the mark for All-NBA third team by 20 points, only being close to Phoenix's Devin Booker, who had 70 points.

Following Boston's 126-110 win against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2, his teammate Derrick White was surprised by the decision of the All-NBA voters to leave Brown off of the three teams.

"100% got snubbed... Big time snub. I don't get it," - Derrick White

Brown Dominating In Game 2

Posted a 40-5-2-1 stat line in victory

Brown didn't need to say a lot about the snub verbally, but he more than showed his thoughts about it on the court in Game 2.

The Pacers had no answer for Brown, getting outmatched by him as he got any shot he wished to take. Once the buzzer sounded, it was clear to basketball viewers that Brown dominated against Indiana's defense.

Brown finished with 40 points, tying his playoff career-high. He shot 14-of-27 from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc, simply catching fire anywhere on the court.

He did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting overall. He played a key role in sparking a 20-0 run to begin the second quarter and having Boston take a 42-27 lead with seven minutes remaining in the period.

Even while Jayson Tatum and Derrick White made a bigger impact on the game in the second half with 36 points combined, Brown still kept up his rhythm with 16 points to finish the night with 40 total.

White, who finished with 23 points to go alongside six assists and four rebounds on 8-of-15 shooting, praised Brown's performance while expressing his shock that his star teammate didn't get enough recognition for an All-NBA team.

Fair enough for White to feel that way, especially with how Brown has torched the Pacers' defense so far in this series. He is averaging 33 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists, and two steals on 51.1 percent shooting from the field and 35.7 percent from downtown in the first two games.

What's Next For Brown And Celtics

Boston is two wins away from NBA Finals appearance

Two more wins are left for Boston to win the series and return to the NBA Finals, which would be their second appearance in three years.

As for Brown, he will look to continue leading the way as the Celtics' best scorer this postseason. With numbers of 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 54.4 percent shooting overall and 36.5 percent from downtown, he has stepped up to the task of helping his team succeed as they inch closer to their championship aspirations.

Boston travels to Indiana for Game 3 on May 25 at 8:30 p.m. EST.