Highlights The Celtics have remained atop the NBA and that's stood true through the start of the playoffs as well, with a strong roster from top-to-bottom.

Jaylen Brown predicts it will be tough for a team to beat them four times, hinting at championship potential.

Boston looks every bit the part of the favorite to emerge from the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Celtics jumped out to an early lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, winning 120–95 at the TD Garden.

Leading the charge for the Celtics was Jaylen Brown, who finished the game with 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting along with six rebounds and two assists.

After the game, Brown issued a somewhat bold statement regarding the Celtics pursuit of the NBA championship. His quote began as you might expect any response from an athlete trying to get through a post-game presser might begin.

"Anything can happen. It’s the NBA playoffs. We’re just taking it one game at a time," Brown said from the podium. "That’s all we can control. We try to come out an be the harder playing team. We stick to our agenda and let the chips fall where they may."

Nothing too flashy there, but the conversation took a sharp turn.

"It’s going to be tough for a team to have to beat us four times," Brown said. :As long as we come out and we execute on both ends, and we’re the harder playing team, I think we’ll be fine."

Jaylen Brown's Proclamation Might Feel Bold, but It Also Feels True

The Celtics are playing on a different level right now.

It's a mistake to underestimate any team in the NBA playoffs, just as Brown stressed in the first part of his response. But at this point, it is difficult to overestimate how well positioned the Celtics are to win the title.

Through the regular season, Boston finished as the best team in the NBA in terms of offensive efficiency, and third in the league in defensive efficiency. In six postseason games thus far in the playoffs, the Celtics are 5–1, with their five wins coming by an average of 22.6 points.

Even with some injury luck going against the Celtics, the team as currently constructed cannot be stopped. In the wake of losing big man Kristaps Porzingis for an unspecified amount of games due to injury, guard Derrick White has stepped up his scoring in a huge way, averaging 29.3 points per game in his absence.

Between Brown, White, perennial MVP contender Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and veteran big Al Horford, the Celtics have a roster built to outlast what the playoffs can throw at them.

Further helping the Celtics is the fact that all the teams that could potentially contend with them are busy beating each other up. In the East, the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks have already crashed and burned out of the playoffs, and the New York Knicks appear to be the most likely team to face Boston in the conference finals. The Celtics won four of their five games against the Knicks this year, with three of the four wins coming by double digits.

Meanwhile in the West, a slew of talented contenders that could challenge the Celtics in the NBA Finals are going head-to-head already in the conference semis, and will have an even bigger challenge in the conference finals.

As things stand, the Celtics are heavy favorites to be crowned NBA champions come June, according to oddsmakers. It's not hard to see why.