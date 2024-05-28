Highlights Jaylen Brown won the 2024 ECF MVP, thanks to impressive stats put up in the series and strong play on both ends.

Brown was genuinely surprised to win the award, citing he "never wins" anything.

Brown gave credit to the Pacers, calling them tough despite their series sweep.

Since the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award was introduced in 2022, two of the three recipients have been members of the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum won the inaugural iteration of the award in 2022 as his team advanced to the NBA Finals. Two years later, it would be his teammate Jaylen Brown to notch the award.

The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals to punch their ticket to the 2024 NBA Finals. Brown came up clutch in the series, averaging 28.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in the four-game set, while shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from the three point range.

Brutally Honest Reaction

Brown had a brutally honest response to winning the ECF MVP

Brown was all smiles as he walked upon the court to receive the Larry Bird Trophy. As revealed after the game, he was legitimately surprised that he won the award.

“I wasn't expecting [to win] it at all. I never win s**t, so I was just happy that we won.” –Jaylen Brown

Brown revealed that he was surprised to win the award as he “never wins” anything. Perhaps that was a nod to his snubbing of making the All-NBA team. But regardless of intention, it is clear that his play in this series certainly earned him the right to be named the MVP of it.

He was the hero in Game 1 when his corner three-point shot sent the game to overtime, where the Celtics would eventually win it. Game 2 saw him put up 40 points, tied for his most ever in a playoff game.

Credit Given to Pacers

Brown gave credit to the Pacers’ tough play, despite the sweep

While it is true that the Celtics made quick work of the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Final, sweeping them in four games, it is also true that the Pacers played the Celtics tough. Each game was a relatively close affair that could have gone either way, but the Celtics managed to storm back in some instances to notch the wins.

“Give credit to Indiana. They played us tough. I know people think that Indiana wasn't a good team or whatever the case may be. I mean, I thought they were tough as anybody we played all season. They were physical, they were fast. They put a lot of pressure on us, so shout out to them and respect to them.” –Jaylen Brown

Brown completely gave the Pacers credit, calling them tough and admiring their physical play. It would not be enough to win a single game, let alone a series, however, as their main man Tyrese Haliburton sustained an injury and missed Games 3 and 4.

The series most likely would have gone Boston’s way even with Haliburton fully healthy. But the reality is that the Celtics have punched their ticket to the 2024 NBA Finals thanks to the elite and consistent play of the series MVP, Jaylen Brown.