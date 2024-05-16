Highlights The Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third year in a row, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jayson Tatum and Al Horford led the way in Boston's pivotal Game 5 victory.

Jaylen Brown acknowledged his need to improve his rhythm with Tatum.

The Boston Celtics have officially punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third consecutive year, after defeating the Donovan Mitchell-less Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5. The game was much closer than the 113-98 final score would indicate, but it marked the end of the road for the Cavaliers regardless.

Jayson Tatum and Al Horford led the way in the game, with Tatum coming extremely close to putting up another triple-double (he would finish with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists). Horford, at age 37, put up 22 points and 15 rebounds, along with 5 assists. Jaylen Brown spoke highly of his play with Horford after the game.

“What an amazing performance from [Al]. Just coming through, just knocking those shots down in the second half. He missed some in the first. Keep going to him. They wanted to play, they wanted to send the shots to him…I think he's been been missing some shots the last few games. They've been trying to go at him. And tonight you saw his response. The closed out game, it was perfect.” –Jaylen Brown

Connection With Tatum

Brown admitted that his rhythm with Jayson Tatum must improve

Brown also made some contributions himself, notching 11 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. But he made noise early on in the game to set the tone, despite being attacked by the Cavaliers throughout. He spoke about his rhythm with Tatum throughout the game, which he felt was off.

"We got to be better, to be honest. You know, teams are going to guard us [in] different ways. And we got to be ready to play that way. Tonight, you know, they were trying to get me off the ball. [We made] the right plays over and over again.” –Jaylen Brown

Brown stated that he and Tatum have to improve their rhythm on the court in order for the Celtics to continue their success, which they have had plenty of this entire season. Their chemistry has hardly been an issue as the entire team has been clicking on all cylinders, and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Despite the Celtics’ success, Brown stated that they came out a bit flat in the game, playing from behind at certain points. Indeed, the game was close until the fourth quarter, when Boston engaged in a 13-2 run to break away and seal the deal.

“We needed to come out with some more energy. We came out a little bit flat. That game plan was to try to make me a passer. So, you know, we just had to keep making the right play and trusting it…And that's what we did. And we found a way to win." –Jaylen Brown

Cavaliers Did What They Could

The Cavaliers treaded water while depleted until it was too late

The Cavaliers played impressively despite lacking their main scorer, Donovan Mitchell, as well as their lead defenders in Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. That combo, combined with the fact that they were playing the juggernaut Celtics, ended in a recipe for disaster for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland was led by Evan Mobley, who put up a playoff career-high 33 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. who recorded 25 points including five three-pointers. Now, uncertainty looms around the Cavaliers as Mitchell is eligible to sign a contract extension but has given no indications that he will do so.

But in regards to the winning team, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics know what they must do next.