Highlights Kyrie Irving's stellar 35-point performance in Game 3 was his best in the 2024 Finals so far.

Mavericks need Irving to maintain his Game 3 showing alongside Dončić for comeback hopes.

Celtics' win puts them ahead 3-0, marks 14th time in NBA Finals history a team trails three games to none.

After struggling in the first two games of the 2024 NBA Finals, star guard Kyrie Irving finally showed up for the Dallas Mavericks alongside Luka Dončić.

However, the Boston Celtics had their own star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the way to propel the team to a 106-99 victory and take a 3-0 series lead. Brown recognized Irving's efforts to come out strong following the end of Game 3, but admitted the "vintage" performance wasn't quite enough.

"That was a vintage Kyrie Irving game tonight, but it wasn't enough," - Jaylen Brown

Irving's Best Performance In 2024 Finals So Far

Put up a 35-3-2 stat line in 45 minutes

Irving had his best performance of the series, getting 35 points as well as three rebounds and two assists on 13-of-28 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

It indicates a strong return to form for the star guard, having had a difficult time playing in Boston. In the first two games, he only combined for 28 points on an underwhelming 13-of-37 shooting overall while missing all eight of his three-point attempts.

In the 2024 NBA Finals so far, Irving is averaging 21 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds on 40 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent from downtown. The Mavericks will need him to maintain his showing in Game 3 moving forward if they wish to make a rally down 3-0 with him and Dončić leading the way.

They nearly had Game 3 to themselves. They fought back from a 21-point deficit, cutting it down to one with 3:37 remaining in the game. However, Dončić picked up his sixth foul as he was disqualified, and the Mavericks got outscored 13-7 after that, ending their hopes of a comeback victory.

Boston survived Dallas' advances and persevered thanks to big displays from Tatum and Brown, who combined for 61 points. Tatum arguably had his best-ever performance in the NBA Finals, putting up 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 11-of-26 shooting from the field and 4-of-13 from deep. As for Brown, he had 30 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists on 12-of-22 shooting overall.

What's Next For Mavericks

Game 5 is a win-or-go-home spot for Dallas

With Dallas now facing a 3-0 series deficit, this marks the 14th time in NBA Finals history that a team lost the first three games.

As for the Celtics, they are now one win away from securing their 18th title in franchise history. They now have the chance to seal the deal by sweeping Dallas on the road or bringing it back home to Boston to win a potential Game 5.

The Mavericks will fight to stay alive in the Finals when they host the Celtics for Game 4, taking place on June 14 at 8:30 p.m. EST.