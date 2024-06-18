Highlights Jaylen Brown led the Boston Celtics to their 18th NBA title with Monday's Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Brown's clutch performance throughout the series earned him the NBA Finals MVP award.

Brown's success, despite being snubbed for All-NBA, epitomizes his vengeance and dominance.

The Boston Celtics are the 2024 NBA champions. Their run was hardly unpredictable, with the team finishing the regular season with a record of 64-18, miles above the rest of the league.

They capped it off with a remarkable 16-3 playoff run to clinch their 18th NBA title, snapping a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history. And much of their success this postseason was thanks to the dominance of Jaylen Brown.

Brown proved he was worth the record-setting extension signed last offseason. He put up 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the series-clinching Game 5 victory, taking his clutch factor to another level.

Full Team Effort

Brown’s elite play notched him the Finals MVP award

It was Brown’s play in the Eastern Conference Finals that notched him the MVP of that round, as he averaged nearly 30 points per game and came up clutch at multiple moments. Now, it was Brown’s play throughout the NBA Finals that resulted in him winning the NBA Finals MVP award.

“It was a full team effort. And I share this with my brothers. And my partner in crime, Jayson Tatum, he was with me the whole way. So we share this s**t together.” –Jaylen Brown on winning MVP

It was indeed Jayson Tatum who was with Brown the whole way. The “Jays” shone throughout the entire playoffs, but specifically in the Finals. Brown averaged 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the series, while Tatum averaged 20 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the five games.

Reverse Snub

Brown was snubbed of an All-NBA appearance, then turned around and won a title

Jaylen Brown entered the NBA playoffs with a vengeance. After being snubbed for the All-NBA team, he proved his worth thanks to his elite play when it mattered. He became the first player to win Finals MVP after suffering an All-NBA snub since Andre Iguodala back in 2015 with the Golden State Warriors.

The fact of the matter is that the 2024 NBA season is over, and the Celtics once again find themselves on top of the basketball world. That is a situation the league is all too familiar with, dating back to its early days.

Now, Boston has repeated history as they raise the 18th banner up to the TD Garden rafters forever.