Highlights Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 40 points in the Celtics' Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

As Brown stated, the Pacers failed to match the Celtics' intensity, leading to a 126-110 loss.

The Celtics aim to "weather the storm" in Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

For the first time in the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Boston Celtics picked up a Game 2 victory. Their win came on Thursday night as they defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 126-110, on a night when Jaylen Brown matched his career playoff high of 40 points. Now, they are just two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals.

In Game 1, Brown nailed a three-pointer with 5.7 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, where his Celtics would eventually win it. This time, it would be his work that would allow the Celtics to erase a five-point deficit in the first quarter and transform it into a 15-point lead. And it would be all Celtics from that point on.

“It's whatever it takes, it's the playoffs, man. Whatever it takes to get a W on defense and offense, that's what I'm gonna do.” –Jaylen Brown

Matching the Intensity

Brown stated that the Pacers failed to match the intensity of the Celtics

Brown remained committed to helping his team achieve success, taking a 2-0 series lead for the first time in these playoffs. But in Game 2, Boston appeared to be much more in control than in Game 1, as the Pacers failed to match the intensity that they brought in Game 1, according to Brown.

“[We brought an] intensity level tonight that they just were not able to match this time. I think we adjusted a little bit better in Game 2. And I still think we could play a little bit better. So we're looking forward to doing that in game three. To Indy [we go].” –Jaylen Brown

It can be said that the Pacers lacked intensity due to the injury of main guard Tyrese Haliburton, who left the game after suffering an apparent re-aggravation of his left hamstring. But that injury occurred in the fourth quarter, at which point the Pacers had already spent the majority of the game trying to play catch-up.

That led to Pascal Siakam leading the charge, with 28 points put up for the Pacers. Jayson Tatum got off to a slow start, recording only four points in the entire first half, before everything clicked in the second half. He ultimately finished with 23 points alongside Derrick White.

Weathering The Storm

Brown said the Celtics need to “weather the storm” and take a 3-0 series lead

Failing to take advantage of a slow Tatum start, perhaps it just was not the Pacers’ night, and the Celtics capitalized, as they always do. With a 2-0 series lead, Brown spoke about what the team needs to do next.

“Just manage your emotions. That's it. That's what it's all about. Um, we got to weather every storm, handle our adversity as best we can. And then come out and play something.” –Jaylen Brown

The series now shifts to Indianapolis, where the Pacers are undefeated in this postseason. They will attempt to keep that streak going and get back into the series, while the Celtics will seek to keep their foot on the gas and take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Game 3 will be on Saturday night.