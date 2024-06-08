Highlights Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to the NBA Finals with his exceptional play in Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown spent his ten off days binge-watching Harry Potter to unwind before the Finals, as he is single with more free time.

Brown revealed his favorite characters in the Harry Potter series are Dumbledore and Hermione.

The Boston Celtics were the first team to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals when they swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. With the 2024 NBA Finals starting on June 6, that gave Boston plenty of time to relax as they waited for their final series to ensue — ten days to be exact.

Jaylen Brown has been one of the core components of this Celtics team, which has allowed the team to make the remarkable playoff run they currently find themselves in. He played his way to earning the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award, and he continued his hot streak into Game 1, when he put up 22 points and six rebounds, while shooting 58.3 percent from the field.

Jaylen Brown - 2024 Playoffs Stats Category NBA Finals Game 1 Playoffs PTS 22 24.8 REB 6 6.1 AST 2 2.6 FG% 58.3 49.9 3PT% 33.3 35.4

Pre-Finals Activities

Brown revealed what he did to pass the time in the break before the NBA Finals

Brown's level of play, combined with his composure and ability to mesh with his teammates, led the Celtics to a blowout 107-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks and gave them a 1-0 lead in the Finals. But perhaps Brown would not have been himself had he not binge-watched Harry Potter in the time off prior to the Finals.

“There's been so much time. It's been almost 10 days. And you know, a lot of our guys probably spend time with their family and stuff like that, but I don’t have a family. I’m single. So I’ve been binge-watching Harry Potter.”

Brown revealed via Good Morning America that he is single and therefore has more time to himself than most athletes who are not single do. In that time, he decided to binge-watch the fan-favorite Harry Potter films.

Lengthy Process

Brown reportedly watched all eight films, which would have taken 19 hours

There are eight films in the Harry Potter series, which are based on the legendary series of novels by J.K. Rowling. Each film has a run time of over two hours, and the entire set would take 19 hours to binge-watch.

Brown, however, reportedly did watch that in the ten days the Celtics had off prior to the Finals. He also elaborated on which Harry Potter characters are his favorite.

“I'm a huge fan of Dumbledore…and Hermoine is also the one that just keeps everybody on track. She's the one that gets stuff done. That’s me. Like, 'We gotta get this done.' I'm not waiting 'til the last minute. You got an assignment? We gonna get it done first day. We not gonna wait 'til the last minute.” —Jaylen Brown

Brown and the Celtics currently find themselves up in the NBA Finals one game to none over the Mavericks, as mentioned. They will try to take a 2-0 series lead on Sunday night, while the Mavericks will seek to even things up at one game apiece before heading back to Dallas.