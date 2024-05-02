Highlights Jaylen Brown admitted he wanted a sweep against the Heat following Miami sending the Celtics home in last season's playoffs.

The Celtics avenged last year's playoff loss and wrapped up the series 4-1 with a convincing Game 5 win.

Boston advances to Eastern Conference semifinals after beating Miami and will await the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

The Boston Celtics got their revenge against the Miami Heat, taking them out in five games during the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

However, star guard Jaylen Brown wanted the Celtics to roll over the Heat in a sweeping fashion after last year's defeat. Brown admitted as much after the game with some candid comments which quickly picked up steam.

Brown Wanted Celtics to Sweep Heat

Celtics avenge last year's loss by taking Heat out in five games

The Celtics blew out the Heat in convincing fashion in Game 5, winning by 34 points with an eye-popping 118-84 score. This allowed Boston to clinch a 4-1 series win in the first round and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

This was important for the Celtics, having lost to the Heat in seven games during last year's Eastern Conference Finals. Boston went down 3-0 before winning three straight to force it to seven, but couldn't get the job done.

Jaylen Brown, who vividly remembered the series loss, spoke to reporters following the game wanting a certain result, as The Athletic's Jay King detailed.

"Wish it could have been four, but we'll take it," - Jaylen Brown

The Celtics sweeping the opponent who ruined their 2022-23 campaign surely would have gotten that across. However, with Boston suffocating Miami's offense to under 90 points for the last three games, they more than made their statement to the Heat that what happened last season would not happen again.

What's Next For Boston

Celtics await second-round opponent

Following an excellent series win for Boston to get payback against their rivals, this now marks their second series victory in the last four playoff matchups between the two teams.

They now await the winner between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic. The former has a 3-2 series lead heading to Orlando for Game 6 on May 2. The second round for Boston will begin shortly after the victors between the Cavaliers and Magic are determined.