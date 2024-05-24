Highlights Brown and Tatum made history with 650+ points and 50+ threes in the Eastern Conference Finals, joining LeBron James and Reggie Miller.

Brown delivered a standout performance with 40 points while Tatum contributed 23 points, carrying the Celtics in Game 2.

Celtics aim to secure a 3-0 series lead against the Pacers with the dynamic duo of Tatum and Brown leading the charge.

The duo of Boston Celtics' stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been no stranger to the Eastern Conference Finals since their first year together in 2018.

They have taken part in four conference finals prior to this season, with this year's playoffs marking their fifth appearance at that stage. With a 126-110 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2, they are two wins away from returning to the NBA Finals after making their debut in 2022.

They have also joined two basketball legends, one current and one former, in making Eastern Conference Finals history with two certain statistics.

Tatum And Brown Joins Two Legends

There are now four players with over 650 points and 50 three-pointers

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were in control throughout the 16-point victory on Thursday night, especially Brown. He tied his playoff career-high in scoring with 40 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also provided five rebounds, two assists, and a steal throughout his 37 minutes of action.

As for Tatum, it took him a while to get things going. After being held to four points on 2-of-8 shooting overall at halftime, he responded with 19 points in the second half to finish with 23 total. He had six rebounds and five assists as well throughout his 42 minutes of playing time.

After Game 2, the duo passed the milestone of 650 points and 50 three-pointers throughout their playoff career in the Eastern Conference Finals. According to StatMuse, they join Lakers star LeBron James and Pacers legend Reggie Miller as the only players to have these statistics in the East Finals.

Brown has feasted on the Pacers' defense in the series so far. He is averaging 33 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists, and two steals on 51.1 percent shooting from the field and 35.7 percent from downtown in the first two games.

On the other hand, Tatum is averaging 29.5 points, nine rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals on 45.7 percent shooting overall. He may be shooting 26.6 percent from three this postseason, well below his career standards from that part of the court, but he has more than made up for it by being involved with crashing the glass and creating high-quality shots for his teammates.

What's Next For Celtics

Looking to go up 3-0 against Indiana

It was a strong win for the Celtics, especially after having lost their two previous Game 2s against Miami and Cleveland. When their offense wasn't where it needed to be in those games, they made sure that wasn't the case Thursday night against Indiana.

Knowing a return to the NBA Finals is at stake, Tatum and Brown will continue to spearhead the Celtics' offense with their tag-teaming dynamic on both sides of the ball to accomplish their objective.

The Celtics seek a 3-0 series lead when they face Indiana on the road on May 25 at 8:30 p.m. EST.