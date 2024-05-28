Highlights Pacers were competitive in Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics despite being swept, leading late in three of four games.

Jayson Tatum admitted beating the Pacers came "by any means necessary" while discussing the series after Game 4.

The Celtics rallied in crucial moments and made big shots and stops to secure wins in key moments.

The Boston Celtics are once again heading to the NBA Finals.

On Monday night, the Celtics completed their sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals with a 105–102 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Boston are champions of the Eastern Conference for the second time in three years.

The Celtics' last win to reach the finals was one of their toughest of the postseason, with Boston coming back from a 98–90 deficit with just six minutes left to play.

According to star forward Jayson Tatum, Boston left it all on the floor to come out with the win.

"By any means necessary," Tatum told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game when asked how the Celtics were able to escape with the win. "The close-out games are the toughest. They fought us hard to the wire. They’re a prideful team. They didn’t want to give up. We just found a way. We got big stops, big rebounds, guys hit timely shots. That was a hell of a win."

Tatum went on to explain why close-out games can be so tough in the postseason, even when the Celtics entered the game with a 3–0 lead in the series.

"They don’t want to go home," Tatum said. "NBA players, they’re extremely good. It’s the playoffs. These games are the toughest. It’s the most fun too."

Celtics' Sweep of the Pacers Was Closer Than the Result Indicates

You'd struggle to find a closer 4–0 series in NBA history.

While the history books will likely never remember a 4–0 series sweep in the conference finals as "close," the Pacers were far more competitive in their series against the Celtics than the final record would have you believe.

Had the Pacers played a bit better down the stretch of games, and had the Celtics not closed in world-class fashion every time they had the chance to make a comeback, the Eastern Conference finals could have played out entirely differently.

In three of the four games played, the Pacers held a solid lead in the fourth quarter, but they were simply unable to finish through the final buzzer and play a full 48 minutes of basketball.

The collapse in Game 1 was particularly devastating, as it felt as though the Pacers built a ton of momentum for a potential upset in the series only to squander it in unbearable fashion. Now, they'll have to wait until next year for another shot at the conference title.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are through to the NBA Finals for the second time in the past three years, and will look to lift the trophy for the first time since 2008.

The 2024 NBA Finals tip off on June 6.