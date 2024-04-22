Highlights Celtics dominate Game 1 win, Tatum involved in controversial foul, teammates have his back after the game.

The Boston Celtics took care of business in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, putting up a 114–94 victory in front of the home crowd at the TD Garden.

While it was a dominant performance throughout for the Celtics, one play late in the game caught the attention of a few Boston broadcasters after the game and raised eyebrows.

With just seconds left to play, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum took a hard foul under the basket, landing on Heat guard Caleb Martin while going up for a rebound. There was a brief moment of tension after the play, with Tatum's teammates stepping in to call out Martin for what they believed to be a cheap shot.

The Heat had called a timeout just before the play, and former Celtics big man Brian Scalabrine called out the sequence of events as potentially nefarious.

"I’m not trying to start nothing here, but Erik Spoelstra called a timeout with 1:30 down 16. 30 seconds later, that play happens. 30 seconds later? Why are you calling a timeout at 1:30? And then why is that play happening 30 seconds later? That looked shady to me."

Celtics Downplayed the Moment After the Game

Tatum was okay, and Boston got the win—that's what mattered most.

Tatum was asked about the play after the game, and basically said it was just part of doing business with a team that plays as hard as the Heat.

"Just understanding it’s playoff basketball. It’s a physical game, playing against a physical team. S---’s gonna happen. It’s not the last time I’m probably going to get hit like that or fouled in this series. I wasn’t hurt."

Martin downplayed the heated moment as well after the game, saying that while he was going to try to help Tatum off the ground, he understood Jaylen Brown stepping in to defend his teammate.

“I knew I hit him pretty hard, but momentum was carrying me. I think I got pushed into that direction. Hard foul, tried to pick him up. It’s just what it is."

Game 2 between the Celtics and Heat tips off in Boston on Wednesday night.