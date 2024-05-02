Highlights The Boston Celtics beat the Heat in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

Jayson Tatum admitted he wanted to play the Heat in the first round, knowing that the rivalry between the two teams would force Boston to focus and take Miami seriously.

Tatum said the Celtics are learning from past mistakes to try to reach their goal of a championship.

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat, 118-84, in Game 5 on Wednesday to advance to the second round and send the Heat home.

Amazingly, it's the fourth time in five years that the two teams have met in the postseason, with the two series prior adding fuel to the rivalry. The Celtics beat the Heat in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022 while the Heat beat the Celtics in last year's Eastern Conference Finals.

However, going into this year's first-round series, just about everyone knew this face-off would be lacking a certain punch. Jimmy Butler sprained his MCL in the Heat's Play-in Tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers, knocking him out for several weeks. It was clear the short-handed Heat would have a hard time matching the firepower of this year's Celtics team without some great luck on their side.

That proved to be true. Though the Heat managed to steal Game 2 in Boston behind 23-of-43 (53.5%) three-point shooting, the Celtics took care of business thereafter, winning Games 3, 4, and 5 by a combined 68 points.

Asked after the game if beating the Heat was extra special, Celtics star Jayson Tatum admitted he wanted to play the Heat in the first round, but not for the reason one might expect.

"I was thinking when the play-in game was, when they were trying to figure out the standings the last week or so, I just had my mind made up that we was going to play Miami," Tatum told reporters. "And I wanted to play Miami in the sense that maybe last year, playing Atlanta, we might have relaxed a little bit. But knowing the history with Miami and how hard they play and how well-coached they are, that for a first round matchup, regardless of the seed, that we were going to have to play, be ready to fight."

Jayson Tatum's Compliment Mixed With a Jab

It's at once a great compliment and a subtle jab to the Heat: Tatum knew the Celtics would take the Heat seriously as a first-round matchup, but didn't seem overly concerned that the Heat could actually beat them. With the Celtics eyeing their first championship since 2008, they wanted a test to kick then into playoff gear. In other words: Miami would make for a great tune-up for the Celtics.

(The comment is also an apparent slap-in-the-face of the Atlanta Hawks, who the Celtics beat in six games in the first round last year. Sorry, Atlanta).

During his postgame press conference, Tatum was asked about how the Celtics rebounded from the shocking Game 2 loss with such poise. Tatum acknowledged that Boston is growing.

"That's how it should be," Tatum said. "We should be learning from our mistakes and learning from things that we could have done better and applying it to the next season — which we are doing this year because we're trying to have a different outcome than in the past."

The Celtics have been the clear-cut best team in the NBA for the entirety of the season. They are well aware that coming up short of the Finals would be a massive failure. They handled their business in the first round like a team determined to reach their goal.

Boston will play the winner of the Cavs-Magic series in the next round.