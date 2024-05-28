Highlights The Celtics swept the Pacers thanks to Derrick White's clutch three pointer at the end of Game 4.

Jayson Tatum emphasized his confidence in White and the importance of the game-winning shot.

Tatum highlighted the challenge and satisfaction of closing out playoff series, particularly this one.

As was the case in Game 3, the Boston Celtics spent much of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals playing catch up. The Indiana Pacers had looked strong and took it to the Celtics for the majority of the game, until it mattered.

And as was the case in Game 3, the Celtics took a late lead to win the game. Only this time, it earned them the right to advance to the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Pacers had been undefeated at home prior to this series, but now find themselves on the outside looking in as the Game 4 win solidified the sweep. They had the lead throughout the majority of the game until the final minute of the game. That is when the Celtics tied it all up at 102 apiece.

Then, with 45 seconds remaining in the game, Eastern Conference Finals MVP Jaylen Brown passed the ball to Derrick White, the All-Defensive point guard who has been nothing but clutch in the three point department all season and postseason. He splashed the go-ahead three pointer to give the Celtics a lead that they would not relinquish.

Derrick White’s Clutch Three

It was Derrick White’s three pointer that gave the Celtics the series win

In typical fashion, Jayson Tatum came up big in the game, recording a double-double consisting of 26 points and 13 rebounds, along with eight assists to add. He spoke highly of White and his game-winning three pointer.

“I knew it was good. Right. We missed bunnies all night. You know, I knew we were due for one. So that was a big time shot.” –Jayson Tatum

White finished the game with 16 points, which was his average for the series. He also notched five steals and three blocks, becoming the first player to do so in a Conference Finals game since Scottie Pippen.

Challenging to Clinch

Tatum revealed why series are so challenging, yet fun to clinch

Despite the Celtics’ sweep of the Indiana Pacers, each game was relatively close. By no means did any win come easy, even if the Celtics made it seem so on paper. Tatum explained after the game why series are so hard to close out, but satisfying.

“Because they don't want to go home, right? Those are NBA players, they're extremely good. This is the playoffs. So that [clinching] game is the toughest. Uh, it's the most fun too...They fought us hard to the wire, they have pride as a team. They didn’t want to give up.” –Jayson Tatum

The Celtics’ confidence in each other and their ability to roll has gotten them onto the path they currently find themselves in. Just two years ago, they found themselves in the NBA Finals, but were ousted by the Golden State Warriors in six games. This is familiar territory, and Boston hopes to cash in this time around.