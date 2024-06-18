Highlights Jayson Tatum dominated Game 5 to help the Boston Celtics win the NBA title, showcasing his all-around excellence.

Tatum shared a proud moment with his son Deuce after the game in which he called his father the "best in the world."

The Celtics' title caps a stellar season in which the team went 64-18 in the regular season and lost just three games during the playoffs.

It only took seven years, but Jayson Tatum achieved the biggest milestone of his career: winning an NBA championship.

This came to fruition after the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win their 18th title in franchise history. For Tatum, who the Celtics drafted with the third pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, this was a while coming for the superstar.

He shared a special moment with his son Deuce, explaining to reporters after the series-clinching Game 5 victory what they said to one another.

“He told me that I was the best in the world. I said, ‘You damn right I am,’” - Jayson Tatum

Tatum's All-Around Excellence in NBA Finals

Had a brilliant Game 5 showing to secure title

The 2024 NBA Finals were a unique experience for Tatum, with it being his second appearance after losing to the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

With that year revealing his struggles, this matchup presented an opportunity for Tatum to show how much he had learned from his mistakes that year and how he had grown as a leader.

Safe to say that he stepped up to the plate and delivered. In a closeout Game 5 after getting blown out by 38 points in Game 4, Tatum understood he had to come out strong to end the series and prevent a 3-0 lead from being blown.

He flirted with triple-double territory all night, being involved in every aspect of the game. He finished with a double-double of 31 points and 11 assists to go along with eight rebounds and two steals on 11-of-24 shooting from the field.

Tatum concludes the 2024 Finals with averages of 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and a steal per game. Despite his shooting woes of 38.8 percent overall and 26.3 percent from three, he made up for it by showcasing his tenacity on defense and keeping the Celtics together when the Mavericks attempted their rallies.

Taking the time to embrace his son to celebrate winning the title, Tatum felt proud from hearing his son call him the best player in the world.

What's Next For Celtics

Prepare for next season; defend title

Tatum and Jaylen Brown finally achieved their years-long goal of helping the franchise win their 18th championship. Now they look forward to defending their title heading into next season.

The Celtics' entire championship core will be returning for next season. However, they have a few players going into free agency, namely Luke Kornet, Svi Mykhailiuk, and mid-season acquisition Xavier Tillman Sr.

Boston also has the opportunity to open contract extension talks with Derrick White and Tatum. White will be on the final year of his current contract next season, and Tatum is eligible for a supermax extension after landing on the All-NBA First Team.

The Celtics are geared for long-term success, and with Tatum and Brown representing them, it would be plausible to anticipate more Finals appearances from them.