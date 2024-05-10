Highlights Jayson Tatum's playoff shooting stats have taken a dip below his regular season averages.

The Boston Celtics have, for the most part, been rolling so far this postseason. After a regular season which saw them finish with a record of 64-18, they defeated the Miami Heat in five games, but now find themselves tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Conference Semifinals after a brutal Game 2 performance.

The Celtics’ struggles in Game 2 were due to a variety of components, and on both sides of the ball. In particular, the team went just 8 for 35 from the three point range, and the shooting woes of Jayson Tatum did not help.

Tatum’s Stats Are Down

Tatum’s shooting stats are down a bit in the playoffs this year

Tatum’s shooting has not been bad by any means, but in this year’s postseason, it has been below his season average. In the regular season, Tatum averaged nearly 27 points per game, while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from the three point range.

Jayson Tatum - 2023-24 Stats Splits Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 26.9 21.2 RPG 8.1 10.5 APG 4.9 5.3 FG% 47.1 40.6 3PT% 37.6 25.0

But in the Celtics’ seven playoff games this year so far, those figures have dropped to 21.2 points per game, 40.6 percent from the field, and 25.0 percent from the three-point range. But Tatum is not worried about his shooting, as he feels that his impact on other aspects of the game will allow his game to even out eventually.

“You play enough basketball, the law of averages, it will equal out eventually. In the meantime, find a way to win. Find a way to impact the game in other ways. Scoring is kind of the least of my worries.” – Jayson Tatum

Is Boston a Superteam?

Tatum addressed whether the Celtics are a ‘superteam’

Whether the Boston Celtics are a “superteam” remains to be seen. They certainly have the charisma to identify as one, but if they want to keep that narrative alive, Tatum will have to improve his shooting. He played down the idea of the Celtics being a superteam following their brutal Game 2 loss.

“It's two fold, right? We didn't have the coach of the year. We didn't have the MVP. We only had two All-Stars. So, say we're a super team, but we didn't get rewarded like we are. But we know we got a good team. We're not perfect. We play the right way…I guess the same people that are spoiled by our success, we don't pay attention to those things. We just go out there and control what we can't control.” –Jayson Tatum

Tatum’s shooting woes in Game 2 were not helped by his teammates. While Donovan Mitchell did not score as many points in that game (29) as he did in Game 1 (33), he was aided by his teammates which helped get Cleveland the 118-94 blowout win. For Boston, Derrick White only scored seven points, including missing seven of eight three-point attempts.

With the loss, Boston has now relinquished home court advantage in the series, as three of the potential five remaining games will be in Cleveland. But that did not stop the Celtics in the first round, as the Miami Heat blew them out in Game 2, but the Celtics would still go on to win that series in five.

Only time will tell, however, as Boston seeks to get back on track in Game 3 on Saturday night.