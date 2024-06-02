Highlights Jayson Tatum has nothing but love for Kyrie Irving, praising his success and positive impact with the Mavericks.

Despite Irving's controversial exit from the Celtics, players and staff still hold him in high regard.

The Celtics have refrained from fanning media-fueled flames regarding Irving as they focus on the upcoming Finals.

The 2024 NBA Finals will see Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving go up against his former team, the Boston Celtics. In a recent interview leading up to the 2024 NBA Finals, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum answered questions about his former teammate.

Tatum has said nothing but great things about Irving, despite the rumored animosity between the current Mavericks star and his former squad, primarily because of the 32-year-old's less than ideal exit in Boston.

"It's great to see Ky out there playing at an extremely high level doing all the special things that we love to see him do and have fun doing it." - Jayson Tatum

The All-Star forward added that "Dallas has been a great fit [for Kyrie] ... the staff, the team, they all just kind of gel together."

Tatum has ties to Irving not only from Irving's brief time as a Celtic, but also because both players had separate one-and-done careers for the same college (Duke University).

Irving's Complicated History With Boston

The All-Star guard had a tumultuous run in Beantown

Irving played two seasons in Boston alongside Tatum (2017-2019), averaging 24.1 points per game and 6.1 assists per game over 127 regular season games in a Celtics uniform. He made the All-Star team in both of those seasons.

However, Irving failed to achieve playoff success in Boston. After suffering an injury that kept him out of the 2018 playoffs, Irving under-performed in a second round series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the following postseason, which led to many Celtics fans turning on Irving, accusing him of a lack of effort.

Irving created further controversy in Boston when he decided to leave the Celtics in the summer of 2019 to join the Brooklyn Nets. In return visits to Boston's TD Garden as a member of the Nets, Irving added to Celtics fans' animosity towards him in a series of gestures, which included demonstratively burning sage in the arena, symbolically stomping on Boston's center court logo, and giving the middle finger to a Celtics fan during the middle of a game.

From the media's perspective, Irving's status as a villain in Boston became cemented due to these gestures, on top of Irving's problematic second and final season as a Celtic.

Celtics' Players and Staff Praise Irving

It's all love from the Celtics to Kyrie

Interestingly, Celtics players and staff do not appear to share in the resentment towards Irving harbored by the media and Boston fans.

When asked specifically about the 2018-19 season, Tatum noted that being around a superstar like Irving was beneficial in his growth as a sophomore at the time. Likewise, he fondly recalled having "a lot of great memories" of having Irving as a teammate.

Celtics veteran big Al Horford corroborated Tatum's positive thoughts on Irving, telling the media that "playing with Kyrie was very special," and that, "he's the type of player that opens up a lot for everybody else."

"I benefitted a lot from [Kyrie Irving] in his time that he was here." - Al Horford

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla also rebuked any negative chatter surrounding Irving, and even seemed to defend Irving's reputation during an interview.

Whether or not Tatum, Horford, and Mazzulla are spreading only positive vibes about Irving out of genuine intent or are doing so due to some sort of competitive strategy, it is clear that the Celtics organization is not going to add any fuel to the media's ongoing narrative that Kyrie Irving is public enemy number one in Boston.

The closest thing to an acknowledgment by the Celtics regarding Irving's controversial time in Boston was a comment from Horford that Irving's departure was "less than ideal."

If there is concealed resentment towards Irving bubbling underneath the floorboards of the Celtics' locker room, however, Boston could do much to cure themselves of this bitterness by winning its 18th banner on Irving's watch. Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off on Thursday in Boston.