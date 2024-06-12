Highlights Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, like Neymar, faces scrutinizing media pressure.

Joe Mazzulla defended Tatum's performance in the NBA Finals by comparing the Celtics star to Neymar.

Tatum impacts winning beyond scoring, similar to an aspect of Neymar's overlooked or underappreciated skillset.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla believes his superstar forward, Jayson Tatum, has experienced difficult, if not unfair treatment from the media.

During an interview on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Mazzulla compared the media pressure that Tatum deals with to the sort of scrutiny surrounding Brazilian soccer star Neymar.

Mazzulla framed his point about Tatum in the form of a question to a Brazilian reporter.

"Who do you think has dealt with the most [media pressure among Brazilian soccer players]? ... You look at where Neymar has been ... he's probably the first No. 10 to take on the weight of Brazil since the social media era." - Joe Mazzulla

"I think Neymar has handled the most pressure ... because we've had a lack of idols most recently," replied the reporter. "We put a lot of expectations on him that he can deliver ... another World Cup ... I don't think it's ... fair to him."

Joe Mazzulla Discusses American Sports Media

Celtics coach strongly defends Jayson Tatum

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier in the press conference, in responding to a question from the same reporter about whether Tatum is playing at his best in these Finals, Mazzulla took the opportunity to make a statement about the nature of American sports media.

"In America, nothing is ever good enough, and it's always about, what can you do for me right now?" - Joe Mazzulla

Mazzulla spoke glowingly about Tatum's all-around game in praising his performance thus far in the NBA Finals. "Because of the type of player that he is, it's always going to look different because of his versatility," declared Mazzulla.

Tatum has scored 16 points and 18 points in Games 1 and 2 of the Finals, respectively. With these two scoring performances falling below Tatum's average of 24.9 points per game in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, certain critics of Tatum have described his play in the Finals as sub-par, despite Boston finding itself up 2-0.

"[Tatum] makes greatness look easy because of his ability to impact the game in many different ways." - Joe Mazzulla

Despite Tatum's lower scoring numbers, Mazzulla pointed out on Tuesday that Tatum is playing well because he is impacting winning in ways beyond just putting the ball in the basket.

The numbers lend legitimacy to Mazzulla's argument, as Tatum tallied 11 rebounds and five assists in Game 1 and then 12 assists and nine rebounds in Game 2.

Mazzulla Expands on Tatum-Neymar Comparison

Celtics coach had no issue going into detail on the topic

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In further extrapolating his Brazilian soccer comparison, Mazzulla likened Neymar to Tatum because, "he's so good, everything he does can be taken for granted."

While Tatum himself has acknowledged his shooting struggles during the Finals, he's also hinted at the fact that his all-around performances have been the correct, and ultimately winning responses to what the Dallas Mavericks defense is showing him.

Tatum has described being triple-teamed anytime he enters the paint against Dallas, which has meant that giving the ball up to an open Celtic has been the correct basketball play time and time again in the first two games of the series.

As Mazzulla, Tatum and the rest of the Celtics ready themselves for Game 3, Mazzulla may very well be counting his lucky stars that he's Boston's basketball coach, as opposed to the coach of Brazil's national team in soccer.

In Mazzulla's opinion, "the Brazilian football coaches ... that's like an impossible job."