Highlights The Celtics' healthy rotation and the return of Kristaps Porziņģis' propelled them to a Game 1 victory.

Porziņģis impressed with 20 points and shooting percentages of over 60 percent after a month-long absence.

Despite Luka Dončić's effort, the Celtics halted the Mavericks' momentum in a 107-89 blowout win.

The 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks officially tipped off on Thursday night, and like most games for the Celtics so far in these playoffs, Game 1 went their way.

With a 107-89 blowout at TD Garden, Boston has won their 13th out of 15 playoff games so far this postseason, and find themselves just three wins away from lifting their record 18th banner.

Their sustained success has come thanks to their rotation’s health. Aside from Kristaps Porziņģis, who injured himself early in the playoffs and missed the second and third rounds, the Celtics have been completely healthy and dominant.

And in Game 1 of the Finals, they got Porziņģis back. Questions were raised regarding which Porziņģis they would get back: the prime one, or the one not operating at full strength due to recovering from the injury. Luckily for the Celtics, they got the prime version back.

Crisp Kristaps Porzingis in Game 1

Jayson Tatum was impressed by Porziņģis’ “seamless” return

Porziņģis marked his return for the first time in over a month with a bang. He notched 20 points and six rebounds in Game 1 while shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range. That all happened in 20 minutes of play as the Mavericks had no answer to the wrath of Porziņģis.

“Just how seamless his transition is to come back [impressed me]. I'm glad he's back.” –Jayson Tatum on Kristaps Porziņģis

After the game, Jayson Tatum (who only had 16 points but 11 rebounds himself in Game 1) acknowledged how much the return of Porziņģis to the court meant to him. He stated that Porziņģis’ transition from non-play to play impressed him the most, as he was able to go from being inactive for a month to completely clobbering the Mavericks in Game 1.

Mavericks’ Momentum Halted

The Celtics were able to stymie the Mavericks’ elite offense

The Celtics had no answer for Luka Dončić (as most teams do not), but that did not prevent Boston from blowing them out. Dončić put up a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort, becoming just the second player in Game 1 of an NBA Finals to do so, after Shaquille O’Neal.

Despite Dončić's impressive offensive effort, he recorded just one assist, an extremely rare feat (or lack thereof) for him. The Celtics did an impeccable job shutting down what had been an elite machine for the Mavericks, limiting the dynamic duo of Dončić and Kyrie Irving to just 42 points and three assists combined (Irving with just 12 points and two assists, respectively).

"Just [gotta] focus on the next game. I think we really got good shots. We just didn't make them. But we've got to go game by game. Game 1 is over. We've got to watch film, what we did wrong, and focus only on the next one." –Luka Dončić

The team that wins Game 1 of an NBA Finals goes on to win the series 70.1 percent of the time, but Dallas is still in the running. They will attempt to even up the series by taking Game 2 (games which the Celtics are 1-2 in these playoffs). Game 2 will be on Sunday night in Boston.