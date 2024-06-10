Highlights Jayson Tatum's playmaking skills stand out in Game 2 of the NBA Finals as he posts double-digit assists in the victory.

Despite shooting struggles, Tatum dominates through defense, rebounding, and creating for his teammates.

Tatum aims to contribute beyond scoring, focusing on helping the Celtics in various ways to grab a 3-0 series lead in Dallas.

It has been a unique NBA Finals for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Known for his elite scoring ability, he hasn't been making his shots at the expected efficiency. Despite this, he has made monumental contributions in other areas of the game that have allowed him to continue having a positive impact on the court for the Celtics against the Dallas Mavericks.

Game 2 was reflected as such, where he missed most of his shot attempts but was aggressive in playmaking, crashing the glass, and playing tough defense against his matchups.

"But my focus right now is how can I dominate the game in other ways? My defense, my passing, my rebounding. That's what I'm focused on," - Jayson Tatum

Tatum Shines with his Playmaking Ability

Dished out 12 assists for a double-double in Game 2

Following a 16-point outing in Game 1 where he shot 6-of-16 from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, Tatum finished with 18 points but did so on 6-of-22 shooting overall and 1-of-7 from deep. To be fair to Tatum, Boston went 10-of-39 from downtown, showing that it was not only him having a tough night with the three ball.

Despite these shooting struggles, Tatum has made his impact known in other areas of the court.

This involved his spectacular search of his teammates for open shots, knowing that Dallas' defense would be tough on him regardless of his shooting woes. He finished with 12 assists, eight of them coming in the first half to tie his career high. His persistence on the glass was noticeable as well, grabbing nine boards to deny second-chance opportunities for the Mavericks.

Tatum is well aware of the huge number of shots he missed throughout Games 1 and 2, especially around the rim and when he is open from downtown. However, he intends to continue to help the team in any other way that does not involve scoring.

So far in the NBA Finals, Tatum is averaging 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on 31.6 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. This is a significant contrast to his overall dominance in the East Finals against Indiana, averaging 30.3 points to go with 10.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 46.3 percent shooting overall.

What's Next for Tatum and Celtics

Tatum looks to have huge Game 3 to potentially give Boston a 3-0 lead

Perhaps heading to Dallas for Game 3 could ignite the spark Tatum needs to get going scoring-wise.

Boston has enjoyed strong scoring nights from Jaylen Brown as well as Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, but an explosion from Tatum could be on its way.

Taking a 3-0 series lead will be the important task for Tatum and the Celtics to fulfill heading into Game 3, facing Dallas on their home court on June 12 at 8:30 p.m. EST.