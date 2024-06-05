Highlights Tatum's playoff experience is valuable; history shows he's ahead of the curve in pursuit of a title.

Despite criticism, Tatum's actions speak volumes about how he understands team dynamics and leads by example.

Tatum's ability to showcase leadership and adjust his style depending on the team's needs has benefited the Celtics.

Over the past few seasons, the Boston Celtics have come very close to capturing their first NBA title since 2008. They have earned another chance to win the franchise's 18th championship as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks in what should be an exciting and thrilling NBA Finals.

The Celtics last NBA Finals appearance came back in 2022, and after losing that series, there is much to be desired after coming so close for so many seasons. The Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference Finals six times since the 2016-17 season, and many critics believe that they should have won multiple titles within that span.

Whenever NBA teams are expected to achieve greatness, and whenever players fail to meet lofty expectations, fingers begin being pointed at certain individuals and are often blamed for the team's failures. Celtics all-star forward Jayson Tatum has been a victim of criticism every time the team is eliminated from the postseason.

Some of that criticism is warranted and fair, and some isn't, but that's what comes with being a superstar in today's NBA. Tatum now has another shot to change the narrative of how he can't get his team over the hump, and that he isn't good enough to be the leader of a title-contending team.

Tatum Is Ahead of the Curve According to History

Due to past playoff failures, Tatum's experience will be invaluable in the Finals.

There are a few things that Tatum should be able to use to his advantage during this series. Many athletes tend to block out the noise around them when preparing for a championship. No television, no social media and no internet is the route that most players take when trying to remain focused and locked in.

Despite what they say about Tatum, and even if he's tuning everything out, he still knows and understands that he will be the topic of many conversations based on his performance in the Finals.

If Tatum happens to rise above everyone's expectations, wins the NBA title, and takes home MVP honors in the process, there should be plenty of admissions about being wrong about him. The critics fail to realize that he has done everything other superstars around the league have already done.

The only thing missing from Tatum's resume is a championship, but he has a history of not completing the job in the postseason, which is a reputation he would rather not be remembered for. There are a lot of critics who want Tatum to prove that he is worth the hype, and they just want to see him elevate his game when it matters most.

If Tatum had led the Celtics to the title two years ago when he was 24 years old, it would have been a rare occasion (other than Magic Johnson, who won a title during his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers) for a player that young to be able to lead his team to a championship.

He has had unrealistic expectations placed on him, and until he wins a title, those expectations will remain with him. If we look at some of the superstars who won a title and at the age they won it, Tatum is not so far off.

NBA Superstars Age at Time of First Title Player/Team Seasons Age Michael Jordan/CHI 7 28 LeBron James/MIA 9 27 Kevin Durant/GSW 10 28 Steph Curry/GSW 7 27 Shaquille O'Neal/LAL 8 28 Dirk Nowitzki/DAL 13 32

Tatum has been a fantastic performer in the postseason other than the NBA Finals, which they lost to the Golden State Warriors. Even though he's gotten deep into the playoffs almost every year of his career, it's scary to know that Tatum is just now entering his prime years.

If the Celtics win it all this time and get to taste that champagne and the sweet success of victory, the rest of the league could have trouble on their hands with this team for the next couple of years.

Tatum's Understanding That Team is Bigger Than Him Leads Celtics to Finals

Although his ability to lead has been questioned, Tatum allows his actions to speak for him instead.

The narrative that Tatum chokes in big games was created by one horrible series against the Warriors on the biggest stage. Unlike many other talented young players, Tatum has not been afforded the luxury of low expectations. He has been blessed to be on a contending team almost every year of his career, and with that came unprecedented playoff success but also higher expectations and scrutiny whenever the Celtics lose.

Tatum often gets the most flagrant attention due to the reputation he's earned. Despite what negativity the media spews about him, Tatum has proved to be an elite player who will embarrass a team if he goes unaccounted for. He is double-teamed more often than the average superstar and faces more pressure at the rim.

Tatum's biggest flaw at times is when he tries to do too much when he doesn't have to by resorting to hero ball, resulting in stopping the ball movement at inopportune times within the game. That may result from Tatum trying too hard to prove the pundits wrong, but he is a much more efficient player whenever he takes advantage of the team he is surrounded by.

Another issue that Tatum is often criticized for is his lack of leadership. He will indeed disappear at times, but his leadership shouldn't be questioned. It's never been an issue within the Celtics organization, especially when you have a franchise player who leads the team on deep playoff runs consistently.

At the end of the day, basketball is a team sport and the Celtics are the best team in the NBA. If Tatum played on another team, it's obvious that his numbers would skyrocket, and he would be at the top of the conversation for league MVP after every season.

The Celtics are competing for a title, so they take a different approach from other teams. Tatum could be selfish to inflate his stats, but that wouldn't benefit the team by him achieving individual goals. Many talented players surround him, and he is playing with four other All-Star-caliber players.

Tatum has never had to carry a team like other stars in the same position have had to. That scenario works out perfectly for the Celtics because it gives Tatum a higher margin for error because even if he has an off night, his team can still pick up the slack and rise to the occasion.