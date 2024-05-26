Highlights Jasyon Tatum's behind-the-back assist to Al Horford deflated the Pacers late and sparked the final push in a Celtics Game 3 comeback.

Tatum has evolved into a playmaker with 4.9 assists per game and is constantly making the right play.

The Celtics' success is linked to unselfish play led by Tatum.

Of all the spectacular plays that Jayson Tatum made in his 36-point Game 3 masterclass on Saturday night in the Eastern Conference Finals, Tatum's behind-the-back assist to Al Horford with 1:11 left in regulation was the most special.

With the Boston Celtics down five points with less than 90 seconds remaining, Tatum came off a down screen from Horford on the left wing, caught a pass from Derrick White, and urgently attacked the paint with intent to score.

With Aaron Nesmith on his left hip, Tatum took two powerful right-handed dribbles, driving deep into the paint. As Tatum reached the restricted area in position to rise towards the rim, Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam jointly and aggressively collapsed under the basket to challenge any layup attempt from Tatum.

It was a moment of textbook help defense from the Indiana Pacers, but sometimes great offense beats great defense.

Rather than force a shot with three defenders draped on him, Tatum eschewed a shot attempt and instead whipped a no-look, behind-the-back bounce pass to Horford in the left corner for three, which Horford drained (his career-best seventh triple of the evening), cutting the Pacers' lead to two.

Jayson Tatum: All-Around Player

Celtics star is showcasing his all-around playmaking ability

More than any other offensive play by the Celtics in crunch time of Game 3, Tatum's beautiful assist to Horford deflated the Pacers, who had led by as many as eighteen points earlier in the contest.

When asked in a post-game interview about Tatum's pass to Horford, Tatum's All-Star teammate, Jaylen Brown, gushed with admiration, declaring, "hang it in the f***ing Louvre."

Tatum's iconic assist to Horford is somewhat of a symbolic microcosm of Tatum's evolving, all-around game. Known primarily as a scorer and volume shooter early in his career, Tatum has grown significantly as a passer and playmaker in the past few seasons. Tatum averaged a career-high 4.9 assists per game this year, besting his previous career high of 4.6 assists per game from the season prior.

Tatum's top-two assist seasons coming under Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is no coincidence. Since taking over as Boston's leader in 2022, Mazzulla has continually stressed the importance of ball movement and making the right basketball read, regardless of the situation.

In tandem with Mazzulla's cooperative offensive approach, Celtics GM Brad Stevens has assembled a core of players in Boston capable of capitalizing on this strategy, since none of Boston's rotational players are lacking in three-point range or decision-making capacity.

Mazzulla's blueprint does not come without player sacrifice, however, as virtually all of Boston's stars (Tatum included) have seen a downturn in their shot attempts in the name of a more dynamic offense.

No one in the Celtics locker room seems bothered by this fact, especially because Boston is now 75-20 overall on the season and one win away from its second NBA Finals appearance in three seasons.

The Celtics have transformed into one of the NBA's best teams in large part due to their commitment to unselfish basketball. Tatum, the most gifted scorer on the Celtics, has spearheaded this spirit of selflessness, and the most recent evidence of this effort is a clutch assist that Boston fans will be talking about for a long time.