Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla says the scrutiny on Tatum and Brown is unfair and reflects on their success.

With a title in reach, Tatum sees Boston's return to the Finals as a second chance to achieve their ultimate goal.

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum just played in his fifth Eastern Conference Finals in seven seasons. While that's an extraordinary feat for a 26-year-old, Tatum has garnered the reputation of an average playoff performer. With his team positioned to win an NBA championship, Tatum has another opportunity to prove his doubters wrong. But Tatum must play at an MVP-level for Boston to win its first title since 2008.

When it comes to him and Jaylen Brown building their legacies together in Boston, perhaps adding championship banners and two more retired numbers to the rafters in TD Garden, the pair understands getting there won't come without noise and scrutiny.

There's no denying the fact that Tatum and Brown have consistently been under the microscope. Who's better? Whose team is it? Who's worth more? All these questions have been asked. But with the NBA Finals looming, the superstar duo can zip shut all the noise.

Joe Mazulla: Celtics Superstars Are Unfairly Scrutinized

The second-year coach defends his superstars

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla made it known that there is one narrative about his superstars that he doesn't particularly like. With Boston improving and stacking talent in recent years, Mazzulla was asked about Tatum vs. Brown potentially being a talking point during the NBA Finals.

“I’m kind of [considering] how deep I want to get into that because the whole thing about that really (angers me),” Mazzulla said at a news conference Friday. “I think it’s unfair to both of them and I think it’s stupid that people have to use those two guys’ names and use information they don’t know to create clickbait so that they can stay relevant.”

The Brown-Tatum duo has never missed the playoffs. They have led Boston to the Eastern Conference Finals in five of the past seven seasons and into the NBA Finals twice. In 2022, the Celtics fell to the Golden State Warriors convincingly.

While falling short of a title was a missed opportunity, it wasn't something to feel overly awful about. Tatum and Brown were barely into their mid-20s. Yet, they were often criticized like they were closer to their early 30s.

“It’s very unfair that those two get compared. They’re two completely different people, two completely different players. They’re great teammates, they love each other and they go about winning and they go about their process in a different way. So why they have to be lumped together I think is unfair and people just use it for their own (relevance).” - Joe Mazzulla

A Lot At Stake For The Superstar Boston Duo in These NBA Finals

A championship would be legacy-cementing

After battling through longer series in previous playoff runs, Boston went 12-2 in the East bracket this postseason, with just four of those games coming down to the wire. Boston dominated long stretches in those games, too, including coming from behind to win three of the four games against the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals.

The Celtics will have nine days between games before the Finals opener. This is a major plus for injured big man Kristaps Porzingis . As a 7-foot-3 center, Porzingis gives the Celtics an added dimension of rim protection and three-point shooting. He has been sidelined since the first round with a calf strain.

Boston will make it difficult on Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving with double teams and using different defenders on both superstar playmakers. The Celtics will try to wear them down. On the other hand, what will Dončić and Irving have defensively against the Celtics, who have four wings capable of scoring 20 points?

Tatum said Saturday that he views their return to the league's championship round as a second chance at achieving his ultimate goal as a player.

At 26 and 27 years old, respectively, Tatum and Brown can enter the Boston lore with a title this year. What stands ahead of them won't make their path easy. But their chances seem favorable.