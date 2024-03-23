Highlights Jaylen Brown's impressive performance has solidified his importance to the Celtics' success this season.

Brown's post All-Star Game stats show a significant improvement, demonstrating his growth as a player.

The Celtics' dominance in the Eastern Conference and Brown's exceptional play make them strong contenders for the NBA Championship.

The Boston Celtics are looking like the team to beat in the NBA this season, with a pair of superstars spearheading the squad's march towards an NBA Championship.

Jayson Tatum has firmly implanted himself in the NBA MVP conversation, but it's his trusted sidekick Jaylen Brown that has carried the torch in the month of March, averaging 29.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 10 games, while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Following another offensive explosion on Friday in a 129-109 win over the Detroit Pistons, in which he scored a game-high 33 points on 13-for-19 shooting, Brown received rave reviews from his head coach, Joe Mazzulla.

"I love just the way he's carried himself out there on the court...He's taking the shots that he wants. He's making plays for himself, for his teammates. It's been an honor to coach him."

Brown Living Up to Massive Contract

Celtics signed star to NBA-record $304-million extension last offseason

Many around the NBA scratched their heads when Brown inked an NBA-record five-year, $304-million contract extension with Boston last summer. While the superstar wing did enjoy a career-year, averaging 26.6 points per game and earning an All-NBA Second Team nod, detractors pointed to the Celtics' lack of playoff success in the Tatum-Brown era as a concern in dishing out the biggest contract in league history.

While the jury is still out on whether Boston will finally take the next step and put their hands on the Larry O'Brien trophy after a 16-year drought, Brown has certainly done his part to put his team in the best possible position to do so this season.

The 27-year-old has been especially productive since the All-Star Game, in which he scored 36 points as a member for the East All-Stars.

Jaylen Brown - 2023-24 Stats Splits Category Pre All-Star Post All-Star PTS 22.0 28.8 REB 5.5 6.1 AST 3.7 3.2 FG% 49.2 54.3 3PT% 34.2 41.4

Brown has shined without his running mate as well, averaging 32.6 points and shooting 61.8 percent from the field when Tatum has had to sit out this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jaylen Brown is shooting 66.4 percent on shots within 10 feet of the basket over his last 15 games.

The Celtics currently sit comfortably in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 56-14 record, 11 games ahead of the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Friday's win over Detroit marked Boston's 15th victory by over 25 points this season, tying an NBA record.