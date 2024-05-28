Highlights Without Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers fought hard, but the Celtics' depth proved too much in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Joe Mazzulla's comments suggest a potential coaching rivalry brewing with Rick Carlisle.

Boston's dominance in the ECF sweep sets them up with confidence and home-court advantage in the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics swept through the Eastern Conference finals to advance to the NBA Finals last night. Without Tyrese Haliburton in the final two games due to a hamstring injury, the Indiana Pacers fought admirably, but Boston had too many weapons.

When the final buzzer sounded, Celtics star, Jayson Tatum, launched the ball into the air in jubilation. He and his squad held off all eastern conference challengers for a chance to hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

In his Game 4 postgame press conference, Joe Mazzulla seemed to fire shots at the media and the Pacers with a quote that could be taken in many directions. While some reporters laughed, Mazzulla sat straight-faced and never cracked a smile.

"This team (Indiana) is very similar to you guys. They create a lot of noise. You have to decipher what's true."

This quote referenced the Celtics' ability to limit an elite Pacers' offense to just 19 fourth-quarter points. However, right after saying this, Mazzulla acknowledged Boston forced Indiana into tough shots. Even with great defense against them, Indiana kept the game close the whole way. Neither team held a double-digit lead in the contest. Mazzulla seemed to respect the Pacers' fight in that regard.

At the end of Game 3, Pacers head coach, Rick Carlisle, ran a unique out-of-bounds play, and the Celtics did not "decipher what [was] true." The Pacers had all four players start behind halfcourt and run into the frontcourt. Doug McDermott and Aaron Nesmith crossed paths, freeing the latter with a fading open three from the near corner.

However, the shot bounced off the rim, giving Boston a narrow 114-111 victory. Both games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse ended in a three-point spread, showing Indiana's "never say die" attitude throughout the series.

Coaching Rivalry Being Born?

Carlisle did not hold back in his Game 3 postgame presser

Mazzulla could also be getting back at Carlisle, for his comments after Game 3. Indiana's skipper was fired up about the chance to "go after" the Celtics.

During the third quarter of Game 4, Jaylen Brown and Myles Turner received technical fouls after shoving each other out of the way. If this was the Pacers' way of "going after them," it did not work.

Boston has reached the conference finals or further for three straight seasons. Last year, they fell behind 3-0 to the Miami Heat, forced the series to seven games, but ultimately fell. This campaign feels different. The Celtics wasted no time in establishing their dominance with a sweep in the conference finals. Boston will have home-court advantage and a lot of confidence heading into the NBA Finals, which begin on June 6.