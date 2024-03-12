Highlights Jayson Tatum's recent struggles in the clutch have come under scrutiny.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has defended Tatum's recent performances, praising his teamwork and selflessness.

The Celtics are aiming for a historic season, joining some of the most memorable teams in franchise history.

When you’re a five-time All-Star and the cornerstone of an iconic franchise, the bar is high and your ‘struggles’ look a little different to that of most players in the game.

By Jayson Tatum’s lofty standards, he’s under-performed in recent games and a growing narrative has been building around his late-game closing ability. Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla isn’t worried at all.

Mazzulla stood by his star forward after Monday night’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers, in which Tatum put 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists on 9-of-23 shooting.

“I think he’s playing really good basketball, it just looks different. He had at least five potential assists tonight, he had 26, 8 and 3. He’s being patient, he’s understanding where the game is coming from. I think people are so used to seeing him dominate in a different way but we have a different team this year, with different expectations.”

Tatum's Dip In Form

Celtics superstar hasn’t been quite as impressive in recent games

We’ve all heard the phrase “basketball is a game of runs”, but the phrase applies not just within games but within seasons also. Just four weeks ago, Tatum helped his team steamroll the Brooklyn Nets by 50 points, just one night after dropping 41-point double-double on the same team.

Since then, the 26-year-old has gradually fallen into a relative slump, with his shooting efficiency taking a hit and some of his late-game decision-making provoking some heavy criticism, especially in the last four contests.

Jayson Tatum - Season vs Last 4 Games PPG PPG FG% TPG RPG 2023-24 26.9 47.2 2.5 8.4 Last 4 Games 24.0 38.8 3.0 8.0

Still Time to Straighten Things Out in Boston

Mazzulla will hope that Tatum will be at the top of his game next month

With 18 games remaining in the regular season and just over a month to go before it's time for playoff basketball, the Celtics star has plenty of time to sharpen his game before the stakes are much higher. For now, Mazzulla has one message for Tatum – do you.

“The most valuable thing that a guy like him can do is do what the game needs and do what the team needs.”

Boston will likely go as far as the 26-year-old can lead them, but Tatum certainly has a stacked roster around him. The win over the Blazers pushed the Celtics to 50 wins for the season. They have a 78.1 percent win percentage, meaning that they are on pace for 64 wins.

If they were to reach that milestone, it would become the fourth-greatest season in the storied history of the organization. Most notably, of the 25 occasions in which a team has won at least 64 games, 15 of them have won the title that season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Out of 88 players to defend 50+ isolation possessions this season, Jayson Tatum has allowed the lowest points per possession (0.625). (via @lissmx14 on X)

Simply put, the current Boston squad is breathing down the necks of some legendary teams.

Boston Celtics - Winningest Seasons Season GP W Win % 1972-73 82 68 82.9 1985-86 82 67 81.7 2007-08 82 66 80.5 2023-24 64 50 78.1

Celtics’ fans have their sights set on their eighteenth banner and will hope that come April, the invaluable Tatum is ready to step up.