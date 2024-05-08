Highlights Joe Mazzulla is optimistic about Kristaps Porzingis' recovery and praised the Latvian's mentality in tackling his recover.

Porzingis suffered a soleus strain in the first round and will miss "multiple games" due to a non-contact injury.

A Celtics reporter observed Porzingis walking fine and believes he will be back in time when needed.

The Boston Celtics don't seem to be missing Kristaps Porzingis so far in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Boston just dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-95, in Game 1 of their second-round series on Tuesday night.

Nonetheless, while the Celtics seem to be just fine without their starting center, they would likely prefer to be healthy and whole the deeper they get into the postseason. Before Boston's demolition of Cleveland in the series-opener, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla provided an optimistic update on his starting center's recovery.

"It's definitely better than we thought. I say, the one thing about [Kristaps Porzingis]... I don't know what his timetable is... But I know his mentality and he really pushes himself to get back as quickly as he can... He's walking a little bit better. Everyday, he's in there doing whatever it takes to try to get back as fast as he can." - Joe Mazzulla

Latvian is slated to miss "multiple games" due to injury

Kristaps Porzingis was officially diagnosed with a soleus strain after he suffered a non-contact leg injury in Game 4 of Boston's first-round series against the Miami Heat, which was nine days ago. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Porzingis is expected to miss several games. However, no official timeline was given for his return.

The injury was initially feared to be serious, as he suffered it on a non-contact play. But it seems like the Latvian avoided major disaster.

Still, the Celtics will need to remain cautious and careful in bringing him back, since the soleus strain could potentially lead to an Achilles injury, which would be more devastating, not just for Boston, but for Porzingis' career as well.

Celtics Reporter Provides Optimistic Insight On Porzingis

"He's walking perfectly fine."

Celtics fans should also be thrilled to hear NBC Sports Boston reporter Chris Forsberg provide an optimistic update on Porzingis' status. Though he didn't give an actual diagnosis, Forsberg relayed what he noticed from seeing Porzingis and believes the big man will be back in time when the Celtics need him, as NBC Sports Boston detailed.

"He's walking perfectly fine... No boot, no brace, no nothing... I don't think they're going to have to rush him back. But when he's needed, I feel pretty confident he's going to be ready." - Chris Forsberg

Obviously, this is just a reporter saying what he observed from the outside-looking-in. The Celtics' doctors and staff surely have more information on when he could realistically return with minimal risk of aggravating or suffering a more devastating injury.

Nonetheless, it's certainly a good sign that Porzingis is reportedly walking much better and even has a pep in his step with the Celtics rolling through their opponents so far in the postseason.

Porzingis will likely not see the floor anytime soon. But so far, it doesn't seem like the Celtics need him at this point, with the way they are steamrolling through their opponents despite his absence.