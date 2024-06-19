Highlights Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla enlisted Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola's help against the Dallas Mavericks.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla immortalized himself as he led the franchise to its 18th title after capturing the 2024 NBA championship. Boston dominated the competition in the Eastern Conference, going 12-2 ahead of the NBA Finals. However, Mazzulla recognized the challenge that the Dallas Mavericks posed and sought help from a legendary coach outside of basketball.

Following the Game 5 championship-clinching victory, Mazzulla told the media that he received help from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in regard to attacking Dallas' defense.

“Dallas has one of the smartest defenses. We had to be creative to combat them. Pep Guardiola helped me with transitions and moving guys around.” - Joe Mazzulla

The involvement of Guardiola's coaching philosophy in the Celtics' schemes wasn't a new integration for the Finals. One of the first things Mazzulla did when appointed as head coach of the Celtics was show the team a Manchester City match.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic spoke with Mazzulla earlier in the 2023-24 season regarding the implementation of Guardiola's ideologies within Boston's game plan.

“That is what the game of basketball is about, to me, and what counterattacking in soccer is about. So I study a lot of Man City. I study Pep a lot. I think he’s the best coach at any level, in any sport. It’s had a huge influence (on me).” - Joe Mazzulla

The relationship between Guardiola and Mazzulla developed into one of teacher and student, and this was apparent when Guardiola was present for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

The brand of basketball that Mazzulla was able to implement with the Celtics was more than just his vision of what basketball should be. The entire Boston roster fully bought into the style of play and gave Mazzulla high praise following the team's championship.

Celtics Players Praise Mazzulla for His Importance to the Team Winning a Championship

Players accepted Mazzulla's coaching philosophy right away

It's not easy to win an NBA title, let alone under the conditions that Mazzulla was put into as the head coach of the Celtics. In his first year as coach in 2022-23, he was asserted into the position without a training camp due to the impromptu termination of Ime Udoka. It was clear that there were still many things he had yet to learn as an NBA-level coach.

However, the players have recognized the development of Mazzulla and have been on board with his way of coaching since the very beginning. Celtics big man Al Horford coined the play style integrated by the team's head coach as "Mazzullaball".

“I feel like this type of team is Joe Mazzulla Ball. It’s defending, being gritty on offense. It’s being able to — everybody be a threat on the court at the same time." - Al Horford

Horford also gave insight regarding the team's understanding of Mazzulla's situation during his rookie season as head coach.

“You know, we all know Joe was thrown into the fire last year, and I felt like he did the best he could. But I just think this year, everything was different when we came in for workouts before training camp. He really, I felt like, put an imprint on everything how he wanted it to be and how he wanted us to work, how he wanted us to carry ourselves and how determined he wanted us to be." - Al Horford

Mazzulla's coaching philosophy allowed Horford to excel, capturing his first NBA title. At one point, the young head coach was criticized and deemed a bad fit for the team. In just a year, he's silenced all the noise and proved that he's not only capable of being an NBA head coach, but is one of the best in the entire league.

Boston Celtics 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats Rank PTS DIFF +11.3 1st OFF RATING 123.2 1st eFG% 58.2 1st PTS/POSS 123.2 1st DEF RATING 112.0 3rd

The correlation between Mazzulla and Guardiola showcases the relationship that all sports have with defensive and offensive schematics, along with the countless possibilities there are for achieving success. Mazzulla's willingness to learn was a key factor in his success as a coach, and it paid off as he became the youngest NBA head coach to win an NBA championship since 1970.