Highlights Jaylen Brown powered the Celtics to a Game 2 win with 40 points.

Brown's performance came after he didn't make an All-NBA team, which his teammates called a "snub."

Joe Mazzulla said that the snub will motivate Brown in the right way, but that Brown cares more about winning.

Jaylen Brown had a statement game on Thursday after not being voted to any of the All-NBA teams.

Despite averaging 23 points per game on near career-best shooting for the NBA's best team, Brown did not make All-NBA, just one year after making the All-NBA Second Team in 2022-23. He also didn't make the All-Defensive Team.

Brown responded by dropping 40 points on 14-of-27 shooting to power the Boston Celtics to a 126-110 Game 2 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Celtics now lead the series 2-0 as it shifts back to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.

Brown looked in command throughout Game 2, bruising his way to the rim against a Pacers defense that was ill-equipped to stop him. When Brown didn't lower his head and get in the paint, he sank timely, tough contested jumpers from all angles.

Brown's offense was key on a night when Jayson Tatum shot 9-of-20 from the field for 23 points.

After the game, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked if he thought the All-NBA snub would motivate Brown. Mazzulla gave a detailed response, saying Brown will be motivated by not making the team — but only to a certain extent, because it's not Brown's main focus.

"I think he cares about it in a way that motivates him, and I think he doesn't really care about it at all, because understands that it's not— winning is the most important thing. He has an innate ability to just get better, work hard, motivation. He has unreal confidence. But he's also not afraid to work on things he knows he has to get better at." - Joe Mazzulla "You see him every day at shootaround or practice, he's out there with six, seven coaches working on every possession, every spacing imaginable so that he sees his reads. He just cares about the right stuff. But I think stuff like that does motivate him. But I know he also really wants to win. He just has a growth mindset and wants to get better. I really enjoy coaching him and really watching him work."

Brown himself denied, in NSFW fashion, that the snub bothered him.

"We’re two games from the Finals, so I don’t got the time to give a f---," Brown said after Game 2.

While Brown brushed it aside, his teammates spoke up for him.

Backup point guard Payton Pritchard said Brown "deserved" to make an All-NBA team.

"JB, that was a snub, for sure," Pritchard said. "I don't understand how you can be the No. 1 team by a wide margin and only have one dude on that. JB has been terrific all year. Two-way player. He deserved to be on there."

Derrick White called it a "big-time snub" after Game 2.

Tatum echoed his teammates after Game 2.

"We all felt like, internally, that he should've made one of the All-NBA teams, so it was a shame to see that he didn't," Tatum said.

Brown can afford to shrug off the snub. All-NBA voting can lock in supermax contracts for players. Brown got his last year, signing the richest extension in NBA history: five years, $303 million.

And as he said, his team is just two wins away from making the NBA Finals.